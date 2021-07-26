5 Twitch streamers with the most followers

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms in 2021. During the global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Amazon-owned forum gave rise to many popular names in the streaming industry. It even became the reason for their multimillionaire statuses.

Streamers on Twitch work hard day and night to reach the heights they do, and naturally, they have huge fan followings. Followers have come to be one of the primary means of measuring the success of such personalities.

Twitch streamers with the most subs

5) AuronPlay

Twitch streamer AuronPlay (Image via Movistar eSports)

Raul Alvares "AuronPlay" Genes is a Spanish Twitch streamer popular for his gameplay content and vlogs about video games. His online alias, Auron, is derived from the name of a character in the game Final Fantasy.

He currently boasts 9.16 million followers on Twitch. Apart from this platform, the broadcaster also shares his content on YouTube.

4) Shroud

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is yet another Canadian streamer who has a huge fan base on Twitch. He shot to fame during his days as a CS: GO professional, but he chose to quit competitive esports and focus more on content creation and streaming.

Shroud during one of his live streams (Image via The Loadout)

He is well known for streaming many FPS and battle royale games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and of course, CS: GO. The former pro brags over 9.3 million followers on Twitch, the platform he mainly streams his content on.

3) Rubius

Rubius is one of the most famous Twitch streamers (Image via The Ofy)

Rubén Doblas "El Rubius" Gunderson is the proud owner of the third-most watched channel on Twitch. His claim to fame was his famous gameplay of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The Spanish streamer has around 9.6 million followers on Twitch. He also shares his content on YouTube, where he also posts many challenges, reaction videos, and vlogs.

2) Tfue

Turner "Tfue" Tenney became a household name in the past year in the world of streaming. He is a member of FaZe Clan and is one of the most prominent Fortnite players in the world.

In fact, he is part of the Fortnite Icon series, having a skin based on him in the game.

Twitch streamer and Fortnite legend Tfue (Image via ESTNN)

Tfue boasts a whopping 10.5 million followers on Twitch, making him the second most popular streamer on the platform.

1) Ninja

There cannot be a list of popular Twitch streamers without the legendary Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. A streamer who worked commendably hard for his success, Ninja is one of the primary Fortnite streamers in the world.

He also has his own skin as a part of the Fortnite Icon series, where Epic Games decided to pay tribute to their most famous streamers.

Twitch's most popular streamer, Ninja (Image via WIRED)

The blue-haired streamer boasts a fan following of 16.8 million on Twitch, thereby solidifying his ground as the most popular Twitch streamer as of 2021.

