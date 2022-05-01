“He’s probably moving to YouTube”- Fans speculate why Sykkuno’s recent stream was an extremely emotional one

The wholesome streams that Sykkuno has hosted since he arrived on Twitch are one of the biggest factors behind the breakthrough success that he has seen in his streaming career. The laid-back nature of the streamer means fans are always concerned when he appears distraught or sad on stream or social media.

A recent stream has caused a similar flutter among fans who have been discussing the possible reasons behind the creator getting emotional on his last stream.

Why did Sykkuno's last stream end on an emotional note?

(Sections of the stream referred to below start from 05:44:21)

The streamer was hosting a regular stream with some Valorant and other games until he was joined by Disguised Toast, Fusile, Valkyrae, Natsumi and Katamina for a game of Just Act Natural. After finding moderate success in JAN at the suggestion of a chat member, Syk decided that he and his friends would attempt a Minecraft speedrun.

The streamer has attempted this on older servers, mainly with this same group, but has not been successful to any significant degree. In a nearly 2 hour struggle, the streamer's team finally found success with this long-standing goal.

They were also joined by Corpse Husband, Ludwig, Miyoung and many others towards the end.

Sykkuno started streaming in late April 2019. Many of his friends yelled out "Sykkuno Day" to commemorate his anniversary on the platform as the game's final screen was loading. The streamer logged his third year in this profession. The chat soon followed through with the chants as well.

Soon, most streamers left the Discord channel and Syk himself turned off Discord and the game. In a spree of congratulations from viewers, the streamer burst into tears.

"You know it's kinda sad we might never have things like that again."

The above sentence has fans all around concerned, suggesting that either Syk is leaving Twitch or streaming entirely. As he quickly moved on and thanked his friends and viewers, there is no clarity as to what prompted this comment.

Overcome with sudden emotion, Sykkuno made more emotional comments before ending his stream.

"Thanks a bunch to my friends guys..It's been a super long..super long like thing...I don't even know what to say (sobs)."

He thanked his friends for helping him stay motivated in the final moments of his latest stream, whose last visual was a vulnerable-looking Sykkuno waving bye to his viewers.

"Thanks a bunch to my friends guys..for making my stream great...for making me want to stream even more actually."

These final emotional comments were clipped by viewers and widely circulated amongst Sykkuno's vast fanbase. This has led to the frenzy between fans to figure out what has brought their favorite streamer to tears.

Fans spiral on social media after Sykkuno's emotional clip goes viral

Fans have been citing a wide range of speculations as to what might be the reason behind the streamer becoming so emotional after achieving a long-standing goal.

The dominant one in a pile seems to be that this might be the creator's last Twitch stream.

Some fans pointed to the gifts the streamer's friends doled out to him to discredit the "move to YouTube" theory.

Over the past few hours, many social media forums have also witnessed discussions on why a potential change in platforms could be emotional for streamers.

Some fans felt the streamer was overwhelmed with the combined emotional weight of completing three years of streaming and achieving this goal.

Many fans looked to moderators and "loremasters" to help verify their claims or provide new information. The moderators' social media profiles were also scoured to find relevant info.

Fans who missed out on this highly discussed stream regretted doing the same on the sidelines of the discussion.

Sykkuno is currently one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and was nominated for "Streamer of the Year" alongside the likes of xQc and Ludwig at the recent Streamer Awards.

Edited by Srijan Sen