“I think it’s going a little far” - Sykkuno talks about Twitch's rumored monetization changes

Twitch star Thomas "Sykkuno" spoke about the rumored set of changes that the livestreaming platform may adopt this summer. These changes directly affect the monetization structure of the platform and aim to generate more revenue for the corporation.

Sykkuno's good friend and YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" reacted to the same rumors and stated that Twitch might be "going broke" because of the new revenue split that may have content creators receiving only 50% of the revenue from Tier 1, 2, and 3 subs.

Currently discussed ideas (not finalized):

- incentives for more ads

- new rev split (70% -> 50%)

- new tiers system

- no more exclusivity

- changes could be implemented this summer



More:

Currently discussed ideas (not finalized):
- incentives for more ads
- new rev split (70% -> 50%)
- new tiers system
- no more exclusivity
- changes could be implemented this summer

During a recent stream, the Las Vegas native provided his take on these rumored changes:

"I literally feel guilty for putting like mid-roll ads. and then meanwhile, I'm just like getting like six ads in the middle of the chase after the bank heist (in GTA 5 RP). Why couldn't it have come earlier? So, I think it's going a little far. But, you know, I think everyone's already seen a lot of these changes they plan on doing."

Sykkuno reacts to Twitch's new monetization changes and compares it to YouTube

The OfflineTV member has been pretty vocal about the changes that the livestreaming platform has adopted over time. Last month, he was taken aback after noticing the number of ads Twitch throws at their users.

During a recent broadcast on April 29, fans notified the content creator that they had been forced to watch six ads in a row while he was taking part in a thrilling bank heist in Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay (GTA 5 RP).

He spoke about the situation and stated the following:

"Okay, yeah, guys, I do think that the ads are kind of bad. I feel like there's just so many ads."

The 30-year-old content creator said that he felt guilty for putting mid-roll ads in his YouTube videos and thought that ads on Twitch were getting annoying.

He spoke about the rumored changes that are speculated to hit the livestreaming platform this summer and thought the situation was scary. As his fans compared YouTube to Twitch's ecosystem, Sykkuno said:

"YouTube has skip. Yeah, it has skip. It's not as like, guys... Three minutes of ads non-stop back to back is just too much I think. But I guess you can just pay for like, subs or Turbo (Twitch Turbo) and stuff. I don't know. But yeah, it's a struggle."

He discussed various potential changes, including the new partner split, the inclusion of more ads, and the revised tier system. Sykkuno spoke about one particular change that he found fascinating. According to him:

"I think the biggest one was no more exclusivity that I think people think is a good thing, but it's not a good thing, and here's why I think it's not a good thing."

He continued:

"So the way it works is no more exclusivity on Twitch means that you can stream on any website like Facebook, or whatever. And the reason no exclusivity's bad is because, like, if you think about it, it sounds good. But it's bad because of what you get for exclusivity."

Hilariously, YouTube Gaming exclusive streamer Valkyrae subbed to his channel while he was talking about the subject. Sykkuno said that removing exclusivity would result in fewer incentives for content creators on Twitch. He mentioned:

"So a lot of big streamers get like special deals to stay on Twitch, right? I personally don't, I don't have a special deal like that at all. But the thing is, no exclusivity also means that they're not going to get those deals anymore."

He added:

"So I think a lot of people overlooked that because usually there's, I mean, everyone's heard it about it, right?"

Sykkuno concluded his thoughts on the matter by using Imane "Pokimane" as an example.

Fans react to the streamer's take

Fans in the YouTube comment section agreed with the streamer's sentiments and believed that YouTube was a better livestreaming platform.

Many fans were unhappy at not being able to skip ads on Twitch and missing parts of a stream because of it. Others hoped that YouTube Gaming would offer Sykkuno an exclusive deal.

Edited by Siddharth Satish