"At least enable a battleground mode": Trainwreckstv critiques Overwatch 2 

Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" recently spoke about the upcoming sequel to the famous hero-based, first-person shooter game, Overwatch 2.

The Player versus Player (PvP) beta of the anticipated game went live on April 26, 2022. Several well-known Twitch streamers like Felix "xQc" and Lirik played the limited-time beta of the game.

Tyler, on the other hand, did not have exclusive access to the game. During a recent livestream, Trainwrecks spoke about Overwatch 2 and thought that Blizzard charging $60 for the game was not right.

According to the Twitch content creator, the title's developers should have added new and engaging features like the addition of a battle royale mode or a massive 50 versus 50 player mode.

As Trainwrecks interacted with his viewers, he critiqued Overwatch 2 by saying:

"If you are going to keep everything the same, at least enable a battleground mode."

Trainwreckstv provides his opinions on Overwatch 2

Tyler hosted a recent livestreaming broadcast on April 27. While streaming, the Twitch content creator mentioned how he felt about the upcoming Blizzard Entertainment game.

He stated that his critiquing comments about the game will not help him in securing exclusive access. According to him:

"Now, this probably isn't going to help my access, but maybe I need to play it fully to understand. But based on me viewing it, that s**t just, I feel like they (Blizzard Entertainment) could have released Overwatch 2 as a f***ing update for Overwatch."

The Scottsdale, Arizona native felt that the only upgrade for the next iteration of the game was on the graphical side. Citing his concerns for the game, Trainwreckstv stated:

"It just seems like it is, you know, the graphics and the s**t got updated to 2022. You know what I'm saying? I mean, f**k!"

The Twitch content creator then added that if Blizzard wanted to keep everything the same, they should have at least added new game modes or new features like a battle royale mode:

"You know what I'm saying? Like a battle royale mode or some s**t. You know what I'm saying? Like, some s**t like that! 50 versus 50 or f***ing free-for-all 3 versus 3 versus 3 versus 3."

Aside from criticizing the game for its rehashing of older content, Trainwrecks mentioned that the graphics and the user interface system do look updated to suit the 2022 look:

"I mean, don't get me wrong, but the graphics look sick, the new f***ing user interface, whatever the f**k you call that thing where you look at it, you know the character models, the guns. That s**t is all updated."

In conclusion to his thoughts regarding Overwatch 2, the 31-year-old Twitch streamer said these changes do not embody the massive overhaul that he expected from the second version of the game.

Fans react to Trainwreckstv's comments on Overwatch 2

Fans on Reddit confirmed that the Player versus Environment (PvE) aspect of the game would cost $60. The multiplayer mode will be transferred from the first Overwatch game to Overwatch 2 and it will be completely free.

Fans talking about Overwatch 2 (Image via Reddit/r/LivestreamFail)

Fans discussing about Overwatch 2 (Image via Reddit/r/LivestreamFail)

Fans talking about Overwatch 2 pricing (Image via Reddit/r/LivestreamFail)

Trainwreckstv is a famous Twitch streamer who has more than 1.8 million followers on his channel. He is known for streaming content related to gambling and slots and has racked up more than 2,400 hours of playing slots on stream.

