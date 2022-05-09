"If we sell out I'll make more"- Ludwig warns fans against buying reseller tickets for Mogul Money Live

Last month, popular YouTube Gaming star Ludwig announced that he would be hosting the final episode of Mogul Money and stated that it will be a live, in-person event.

The former Twitch streamer announced that four major influencer participants would be making a comeback on the show. The confirmed list of participants includes Felix "xQc", ConnorEatsPants, Jschlatt, and Thomas "Sykkuno".

Fast forward to today, Ludwig made a rather serious and upfront tweet mentioning that ticket resellers have put the tickets up for resale at a heavy markup.

He warned fans from buying tickets from scalpers and notified them by mentioning that the Mogul Money team will be generating more tickets for the upcoming event.

Ludwig's tweet read:

"Hello I'm very excited and nervous for Mogul Money Live. But, please don't buy resellers tickets, it's a scamaz. IDC if it's VIP NG+ (New Game+) BS, buy normal seats and if we sellout, I'll make more. Scalpers eat my s**t."

ludwig @LudwigAhgren HELLO IM VERY EXCITED AND NERVOUS FOR MOGUL MONEY LIVE



BUT PLEASE DONT BUY RESELLERS TICKETS ITS A SCAMAZ



IDC IF ITS VIP NG+ BS

BUY NORMAL SEATS AND IF WE SELLOUT ILL MAKE MORE



SCALPERS EAT MY SHIT HELLO IM VERY EXCITED AND NERVOUS FOR MOGUL MONEY LIVEBUT PLEASE DONT BUY RESELLERS TICKETS ITS A SCAMAZIDC IF ITS VIP NG+ BS BUY NORMAL SEATS AND IF WE SELLOUT ILL MAKE MORESCALPERS EAT MY SHIT https://t.co/Of4T5JM8th

Fans react to Ludwig's warning

Ludwig's tweet mentioning that scalpers were selling tickets for more than $4,000 went viral and attracted a ton of replies. Fans assumed that no one would be purchasing the tickets for such an exorbitant price.

VIVian @vivianissad @LudwigAhgren ain’t no way someone’s gonna fall for that w that price @LudwigAhgren ain’t no way someone’s gonna fall for that w that price 😭

Ludwig replied by saying that someone had purchased a resold ticket for $800.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @vivianissad SOMEONE SPENT $800 WHICH IS ALSO CRAZY @vivianissad SOMEONE SPENT $800 WHICH IS ALSO CRAZY

Some Twitter users suggested that the streamer should disable Ticketmaster's reselling feature.

Micah White @micahwhite @LudwigAhgren Might be a little late, but you can have Ticketmaster disable resale (not sure if it's retroactive) @LudwigAhgren Might be a little late, but you can have Ticketmaster disable resale (not sure if it's retroactive)

crov @crovdoto @micahwhite he asked ticketmaster to do smth abt it but they said that it's part of their business model @micahwhite he asked ticketmaster to do smth abt it but they said that it's part of their business model

Some fans were inclined to buy tickets from the resellers.

FpsActive @ActiveFps @LudwigAhgren I’d yoink the tickets from everyone reselling. Should be easy enough if they list which seat it is. @LudwigAhgren I’d yoink the tickets from everyone reselling. Should be easy enough if they list which seat it is.

Twitter users joked about the situation by comparing the streamer's event to the Super Bowl.

A few Twitter fans tried to justify the scalpers by saying that if they did not resell the tickets, it would result in a lot of empty seats.

Jdoubled @JdoubledJd @LudwigAhgren You do realize if no one bought from scalpers there will be a lot of empty seats @LudwigAhgren You do realize if no one bought from scalpers there will be a lot of empty seats

Fans gave a rational reply.

idk man @grimaltuous @JdoubledJd @LudwigAhgren No, what happens is that the date gets closer and the scalpers lower the prices so that they can get rid of their stock before its too late and they're stuck with the tickets. Buying closer to the date of the event is the best bet on getting a better price. @JdoubledJd @LudwigAhgren No, what happens is that the date gets closer and the scalpers lower the prices so that they can get rid of their stock before its too late and they're stuck with the tickets. Buying closer to the date of the event is the best bet on getting a better price.

Several users applauded the streamer's efforts to help the fan base.

🌮 @spacewolfex @LudwigAhgren Thank u for caring about us even tho we aren't ur friends @LudwigAhgren Thank u for caring about us even tho we aren't ur friends ❤️

Robin LoTree @RobinLotree @LudwigAhgren I'm so glad that you actually care about how your fan base spends their money on you and that it's done responsibly. @LudwigAhgren I'm so glad that you actually care about how your fan base spends their money on you and that it's done responsibly.

Some context for Mogul Money Live

On April 21, Ahgren uploaded a five-minute-long video on the Mogul Money YouTube channel, announcing that he will be hosting the season finale of the much-beloved series this year.

He revealed that, unlike the previous episodes, the forthcoming episode of Mogul Money will feature a live audience, and fans can buy tickets from the show's website.

As he provided context for the season finale, the YouTuber mentioned:

"The rumors are true, everyone. It's the end of Mogul Money. If you haven't heard by now, I am doing a Mogul Money live performance. Now, every Mogul Money is live because it's livestreamed, but this one will be in-person. There will be an actual audience filled with, I don't know, maybe you?"

At the time, the YouTube Gaming streamer mentioned that half of the tickets had been sold out, so fans needed to be quick to buy the remaining half of the tickets if they wanted to visit the in-person experience.

Ludwig also clarified that if the need arises to generate more tickets, he will do so by opening up the first balcony of the hall.

The final episode of the Jeopardy-inspired Mogul Money Live, featuring a live audience, is set to premiere on July 2, 2022, at 7 pm.

Edited by R. Elahi