Watch: CDawgVA eats a Tarantula during an IRL livestream in Japan

Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" ate a Tarantula during a recent IRL livestream when he collaborated with content creator Chris "Abroad in Japan".

Connor was exploring the nightlife in Tokyo when he came across a rather intriguing snack present inside a vending machine. The snack happened to be a well-cooked Tarantula, and the Twitch content creator challenged himself to taste the arachnid in front of more than 10 thousand viewers.

CDawgVA buys a Tarantula from a vending machine and eats it during an IRL stream

The Welsh IRL Twitch streamer and gamer hosted a six-hour long livestream with Abroad in Japan on May 8 as he roamed around Tokyo, showing off various beautiful places in the country's capital.

At the 30th minute mark of his stream, Connor came across a vending machine that had an assortment of items. One item happened to be a strange packet containing a handful of cooked Tarantulas.

The anime voice actor grabbed the snack and ripped it open on his stream. After successfully getting the spider out of the plastic case, he showed it off to his viewers and said:

"Oh, that's vile. It's good protein, though, isn't it? There's two in there, one for you, one for me."

Abroad in Japan instantly said that he would not be having a bite of the snack. CDawgVA took one Tarantula out of the sealed pack and smelled it to sense how it might taste.

Timestamp: 00:38:29

Before taking a bite, the Twitch streamer showed the insect once more to the fans and had a few concerns before eating it:

"That is pretty vile. That is pretty f***ing gross. What's it going to taste like? What if I throw up on the streets?"

Connor mentally and physically prepared himself and got the spider up close to his face. He then gave a small critique when he said:

"This doesn't smell bad. It just smells charred."

The Welsh streamer asked fellow content creator Abroad in Japan to smell the spider. After smelling the thoroughly cooked Tarantula, the latter stated:

"Yeah, it just smells like charcoal. I mean, spiders are a lot less scary when they're dead. Quote me on that later. Go on, mate, eat this dead spider."

Connor finally took a bite of the spider, which resulted in a loud cracking sound from the cooked Tarantula. He instantly pulled the spider out of his mouth and said:

"Oh, it crunched way more than I thought."

Following this, the 25-year-old Twitch streamer started to devour the spider and groaned whilst eating it. He clearly struggled to eat the spider and mentioned:

"Oh man, that's so gross. Oh, oh, it's so crunchy!"

Connor successfully swallowed the spider and later regretted his decision to eat it.

Reddit reacts to CDawgVA eating a Tarantula on stream

Fans on Reddit were amazed by how CDawgVA was able to eat the creepy insect on stream, even though it was fully cooked. Fans also loved the way both the content creators interacted on stream.

Fans reacting to the clip (Image via Reddit/r/LivestreamFail)

Some fans provided their experience.

Aside from being a famous content creator on Twitch and YouTube, CDawgVA is a highly accomplished voice actor. He has provided his voice for the English dub of various popular anime.

