Twitch streamer CDawgVA deciphers northern British accent on stream

In a recent stream, Welsh YouTuber and Twitch streamer CDawgVA recently got a kick out of the clips his fans sent him live to react to. One such clip left live viewers perplexed, so Connor decided to rewind and tried to translate it to the best of his British ability.

The voice actor and impressionist poked fun at the thick British accent used in the original clip, translating the first guy in the video's words to what he quoted as "normal English:"

"He says, you muppets on Facebook thinking you're bad. What he's saying in "normal English" is: you individuals on Facebook, you are not of the intelligence that I enjoy. I think that you are rather strong."

As he continued through the end of the clip, he flat out stated that he could not understand what was said:

"That was just nonsensical."

On April 24th, CDawgVA brought back his original "make me laugh" series with a generous prize of $200 for those that made him laugh. He urged viewers to send in their funniest clips for him to live to react to them. As usual, sending in a clip cost viewers $1 per second of the clip.

Connor @CDawgVA



twitch.tv/cdawgva MAKE ME LAUGH YOU GET $200. MAKE ME LAUGH YOU GET $200.twitch.tv/cdawgva

Fans react to CDawgVA's translation

Many fans found the voice actor's content hilarious, as expected. One fan brought attention to a similar clip, pulled from the 2007 British comedy-action movie Hot Fuzz.

In the clip, three cops go out to seek a reprehensible figure with a thick accent that the cops have to hot potato between each other to figure out what the guy is saying.

When Connor got to the part in the video where the person in the black ski mask started speaking, he made it clear that he felt that the person was speaking utter nonsense. A viewer disagreed with the notion and mentioned that fellow UK-based streamer Zoil could have probably done more justice to the translation:

One viewer pointed out that referring to the people in the original clip as "Bri'ish" was inaccurate as they were of a Northern rather than Southern British standing. They argued that they do not pronounce the word as "Bri'ish" because of it, but other fans were quick to disagree:

Others (who were probably not British) joked about the title of the original clip being "Bri'ish," which is a play on the word British. Many non-British people tend to find the typical British accent amusing, so watching a clip in which an even thicker-than-usual accent can be heard had live viewers and fans roaring in laughter.

The entertaining video clip and its translation can be found here.

Tokyo-based Connor "CDawgVA" Colquhoun is a voice actor, impressionist, streamer and YouTuber with an accumulative 2.68 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform and 703K followers on Twitch.

He is most notably known for his anime-related content, including his impression of Sebastian Michaelis from Black Butler and his long-standing interest in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. He is typically seen affiliated with fellow streamers and VTuber Ironmouse.

Edited by Srijan Sen