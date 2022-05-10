“Maybe the key to gain more is to lose more”- xQc provides his take on cryptocurrency investments

Twitch star Felix "xQc" spoke about the ongoing cryptocurrency situation and asked the viewers in his Twitch chat if the "dip" was worth buying.

After reading a few suggestions, Felix went ahead and gave his thoughts on cryptocurrency investments. The famous Twitch streamer set the tone of the conversation by stating:

"Maybe the key to gain more is to lose more."

xQc believes that cryptocurrency investors usually invest during the market crash

The Twitch star hosted a recent livestream earlier today (May 10, 2022), where he spoke about various subjects during the initial moments of his stream.

He took a look at some news articles mentioning the Bitcoin crash and the reason for it falling down 55% over the past few days. Over the course of five days, the price of Bitcoin has come down from $39,669 (on May 6) to a low of $29,919 (on May 10).

The situation shocked the streaming personality, and he asked fans if he should buy the dip. After several fans suggested that he buy the low-priced Bitcoin, the Twitch streamer mentioned that the key to investing in cryptocurrency is to lose more in order to gain more.

(Timestamp: 00:02:58)

He then added:

"Maybe I've lost so much now, if I double down and I double when it's down, it's going to quadruple up! On the way up! Boom! Goes down, lose everything, boom! Double down on the way up!"

The former Overwatch pro continued:

"It's, it's cranking! It's cranking, and then... And then boys, first seat in the ship, first seat. To f***ing Mars! And then quadruple, eight-uple, six-uple, 32-uple, 64-uple, to 132-uple! I can feel it."

Felix then moved on from the topic and continued to interact with his fans for a few more minutes.

Fans react to xQc's take on investing in cryptocurrencies

Fans in the streamer's Twitch chat could not contain their laughter while watching the streamer's shenanigans on stream.

Fans react to the streamer's take (Images via xQcOW/Twitch)

A reaction thread on r/LivestreamFail featuring the streamer's clip attracted several replies. Many fans joked around by using the famous crypto and stock market terminology, "diamond hands."

xQc is currently the top English content creator on Twitch. He has a following of more than 10 million fans and garners an average viewership of 84k per stream. Over the course of his livestreaming career, he has played a plethora of games like Fortnite, Among Us, GTA 5 RP, Minecraft, and Overwatch.

