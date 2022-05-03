"He finally hugged me back"- Valkyrae gets her much-awaited hug from Sykkuno

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" finally got her much-awaited hug from former Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno."

Last week, a short clip featuring Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" hugging Sykkuno during the second day of her Coachella trip went viral and Valkyrae reacted to the clip.

The 100 Thieves co-owner was disheartened and reacted to the clip by saying:

"He (Sykkuno) has legit never hugged me back yet, still. He hasn't. And he hasn't hugged me back. Like a full, like, okay, he has kind of done like the one arm thing but he hasn't used both arms yet."

She added that Sykkuno was allegedly trolling her because of an inside joke.

"And I swear he is doing it (hugging Pokimane) because of the meme! He's doing it because he is a troll."

Today, after Sykkuno officially announced that he was moving from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, Rae published a gleeful tweet when she stated that Sykkuno had finally hugged her after all these years.

and yes.. he finally hugged me back after all these years lol

Fans react to Valkyrae's update regarding Sykkuno finally hugging her

The tweet by the famous internet personality went viral, as expected. The tweet garnered more than 130k likes and had 850 replies within the first 12 hours of its posting.

Sykkuno finally hugs Valkyrae (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Fans on Twitter were elated to see Sykkuno finally hugging their favorite YouTuber. Many influential streamers and content creators replied to the thread, including Karl Jacobs and Hasan Abi.

Karl Jacobs bantered with Rae by stating that Sykkuno had hugged him before her during a Korean barbecue.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @Valkyrae

Rae I literally hugged him before we all ate Korean BBQ

The 30-year-old gamer replied by saying:

I will stop having resentment when we all go bowling

HasanAbi also claimed that the Las Vegas native had hugged him beforehand.

The YouTube Gaming sensation replied sarcastically by saying that it was painful to see Sykkuno hugging HasanAbi before her.

It still pains me that he hugged you before me

A Twitter fan shared an older image of both the content creators together. In the image, Sykkuno is reserved and does not hug Rae, while the latter tries her hardest to hug her good friend.

the progress from then to now is very beautiful to me

They also mentioned that he saved his hugs for a special moment.

Many fans showered the streamer with a ton of wholesome messages.

He wanted to wait for the right moment and this is it. Saying I'm join you little sis or big sis. #youtubetwins

Some Twitter users made fun by saying that the Los Angeles native was trying to fool her audience by Photoshopping the image.

Fans also speculated about the aftermath of the highly anticipated hug and how Rae would have reacted.

surely you smacked him afterwards for taking so long to hug you back (and then said welcome to youtube)

Rae is one of the biggest streamers and internet personalities who kick-started her livestreaming career in 2014. She started streaming on Instagram and steadily established a loyal fan base on the platform. Following this, she moved to Twitch in 2015 and regularly streamed her gaming content.

In 2020, she signed an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming and has been streaming on the red platform. Her main YouTube channel has more than 3.65 million subscribers with 220 million channel views.

