"I was sobbing the whole time": Valkyrae explains why she got emotional during the National Sykkuno Day surprise

Rachell "Valkyrae" explained why she got emotional during the National Sykkuno Day surprise.

She and a bunch of other streamers surprised Sykkuno with a Minecraft server, where the group attempted to speedrun the game together. She said she cried during and after the stream because it was a nostalgic moment for her, recalling how she met him.

"We had this Minecraft server and it was so nostalgic. I was sobbing the whole time."

Valkyrae explains why she got emotional during National Sykkuno Day

Rae talked about National Sykkuno Day on stream the next day. She revealed that she was very emotional during and after the stream, especially when she and the other streamers present revealed their surprise for him.

The surprise was a Minecraft server, reminiscent of the one that she and Sykkuno first met on. They met through the OfflineTV Minecraft server nearly three years ago.

"He literally was so timid and shy. When he had no webcam, he had 200 viewers."

She recalled a story when Sykkuno accidentally shot her with an arrow instead of a skeleton. Rae said that their friendship began because she was obsessed with his voice.

"I thought his voice was incredible and our friendship just blossomed from there."

Rae and other streamers left messages for Sykkuno on signs in the game that were placed along a minecart ride. He read each of the messages as he passed by them. Rae claimed that he was likely holding back his emotions during the stream.

"I know he was holding back man. I was sobbing the whole time."

It was an emotional day on stream for Sykkuno, who thanked his fans for sticking with him during his three years of streaming on Twitch. Many were puzzled as to why the stream came off as being somber and emotional.

There was a lot of speculation on the internet, with rumors that he was retiring from streaming or moving out of the OfflineTV house. It turned out that Sykkuno had signed a contract with YouTube, joining Valkyrae on the platform.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno it's been a good run.. it's been a good run.. https://t.co/xxxMbVN6R9

Valkyrae was aware of the move, even appearing in Sykkuno's announcement video on Twitter. While some may question why there was so much emotion during the National Sykkuno Day stream, it was certainly a big moment in the streamer's career.

Viewers react to Valkyrae crying during National Sykkuno Day

Fans reminisced about Sykkuno's early days and speculated on the future (Image via YouTube)

Many fans were with Rae in reminiscing over Sykkuno's early streaming days. Others joked about the reason he cried, saying he was thinking of the poor Twitch subscribers who've been giving him money every month.

Many others speculated that the reason for the stream was a sort of "last hurrah" before a big change in his career happened. It would turn out that those who guessed he'd be moving to YouTube were correct.

Luckily for fans, Sykkuno plans to keep his content more or less the same on YouTube. Even luckier for Rae, her friend will be joining her on the same platform, leaving the door open for more collaborations in the future.

