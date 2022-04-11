"We're absolutely demolishing these guys": Sykkuno, xQc and Valkyrae share an incredible Fortnite victory in recent livestream

While on stream, Sykkuno played Fortnite with xQc, Valkyrae and Rated while they teamed up for an incredible win.

In their first game of the session, the team of streamers was able to pull a commanding victory. As the storm eye shrunk on Logjam Lumberyard, they took out the last remaining squad, all surviving in the process. Earlier on, Sykkuno mentioned that it felt like they were winning too easily.

"Oh my god guys, we're just absolutely demolishing these guys."

It didn't take long for the squad to have success, winning their first game of the session. All four members survived to the end and seemed to take out opposing squads with ease.

The group was near the river northwest of Shifty Shafts when they came across another squad. Rated and xQc made the call to squeeze the opposing team as Sykkuno hung back and shot from a distance. He hit a tree with the Anvil rocket launcher, knocking it down onto an enemy.

"Wait the tree just fell on them and did 100 damage!"

He then knocked two of the opposing players with the Striker burst rifle, including one from over 200 meters away. Moving in, he eliminated both players. As the last remaining enemy knocked Valkyrae, he was able to kill him in midair and save his teammate. That's when he commented on the ease with which they were eliminating their foes:

"We're just like spinning around, shooting, but we're running out of ammo. Doing pretty well though."

After moving into the circle and looting some houses, the map closed in around Logjam Lumberyard. With two other squads remaining, Sykkuno recommended that they let the remaining groups fight amongst themselves.

This didn't pan out, as they ran into another squad inside the lumberyard, but came out victorious after xQc called to push in. The last player remaining, knowing they were outmatched, decided to surrender while dancing.

xQc took issue with the playstyle of the last remaining player, claiming they didn't really do anything all game.

"This guy was like a lurker/sniper, and he just didn't play the game at all."

The gang took a short moment to bask in the victory before immediately queueing up for the next round.

