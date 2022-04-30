"I don't think this was worth a thousand dollars" - Valkyrae shares her honest opinion about Disguised Toast's handcrafted puzzle

In the most recent stream, YouTube Queen, Rachel Hofstetter aka Valkyrae, shared her brutally honest opinion about Disguised Toast's $1000 handcrafted puzzle. Given her bold and outspoken personality, she never fails to give her genuine opinion about anything.

Be it any precarious controversy or the recent Twitch monetization change, the streamer is known for her unbridled opinions. That's precisely what happened this time as well when she roasted Disguised Toast's extremely expensive handcrafted puzzle. The streamer hilariously notes:

"I don't think this is worth a thousand. I thought it would be way longer than that."

Valkyrae brutally roasts Toast's $1000 handcrafted puzzle

During Toast's recent stream on Twitch, Rae, Sykkuno, Miyoung, Toast, and Tinakitten can be seen experimenting with a weird handcrafted puzzle.

While showing off the $1000 puzzle with utmost excitement, Toast screams with glee:

"It's doing it. It's doing it."

However, in an interesting turn of events, once the puzzle showcased some weird lightning effects, Rae got scared and hid by the bed.

"Why does it do this? It's so scary."

After flickering for a few seconds, the puzzle went completely off, eliciting a hilarious reaction from the YouTube gaming star. While all the other streamers in the room were pretty fascinated with the expensive handcrafted puzzle, Rae seemed a bit disappointed.

After giving some weird expressions, Rae's brutally honest opinion stunned everyone. The streamer was quick to remark:

"How much of a profit does this man make off in this puzzle? I don't think this is worth a thousand. I thought it would be way longer than that. He bought this from the Arcade and, got the bulbs from Walmart like it's not. Okay, programming is probably the most expensive."

To which Sykkuno immediately quipped that he could write the code in just two minutes. However, he also added that he absolutely loved it.

"I love it. I can't believe Rae said that."

Fans react to Valkyrae's hilarious take on the $1000 handcrafted puzzle

As expected, Rae's hilarious reaction to the handcrafted beauty elicited tons of reaction from fans. While the majority of viewers can be seen agreeing with Valkyrae, a handful focused more on the handcraft quality of the puzzle.

Fans react to Valkyrae's hilarious take (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans had a lot to say about Valkyrae's take (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

This is not the first time Rae has been outspoken in such situations. Just a couple of days ago, she even reacted to the rumored Twitch monetization change targeted at increasing the revenue spilt from 70% to 50%.

As per the streamer herself, these changes do not benefit the viewers at all and might prove to be harmful for the streaming platform as well.

