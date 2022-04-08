"You guys are just trash": Disguised Toast calls out fellow streamers Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Miyoung after Valorant loss

In a rather interesting turn of events, Popular Twitch streamer, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, finally lost it out to fellow streamers Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Miyoung after Valorant's loss.

For those unaware, Disguised Toast is a prominent member of the streamer group Offline TV and can be seen streaming and just playing multiple titles with other well-known streamers. From "YouTube Queen" Valkyrae to budding Twitch streamer Sykkyno, Toast has always been a great friend.

However, interestingly as passionate and determined as Toast is when it comes down to games, he cannot take the loss too lightly. And that's precisely what happened earlier today when Disguised Toast called out fellow streamers after a hilarious Valorant loss. From the looks of it, it seems like he wasn't too happy with the loss.

In the most frustrating tone, the streamer screams,

"You guys are just trash."

Disguised Toast gets livid after losing one Valorant match

In the April 7, 2022 broadcast, Disguised Toast and other prominent streamers such as Valkyrae, Sykkuno and Miyoung can be seen playing Valorant. However, in the second half of the stream, things soon took a completely different tone when the team started losing matches quite frequently.

With a mere pistol in her hand, Miyoung tried to confront the enemy. The streamer hilariously notes:

"I am going to die here. I thought I could run up but I couldn't."

As the whole team died within a couple of minutes, Disguised Toast hilariously pointed out that his team players are just trash and nothing else.

"You guys are just trash, look at the press tab man. I don't want to be that guy, but I'm going to be. Yeah."

To which Miyoung paused for a hot second and smiled very innocently to reply:

"You said we're garbage."

Sykkuno quickly took the opportunity and jumped in. As per him, he played Valorant a lot tonight and that's why he wasn't able to give his fullest to the match. He said:

"I've been playing too much tonight and I'm just getting back up. It's the map plus I've been playing."

Naturally, the former Among Us sensation was just teasing his fellow streamers and he wasn't really mad about the loss.

Fans react to the sudden outburst

As expected, fans weren't expecting this reaction from Disguised Toast.

Fans react to the sudden burst out (Image via YouTube comment section/Shrimpkkuno)

Toast is quite a well-known face in the streaming industry. Despite having to rebuild his entire fan base again and again with every move between different streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube and more, the streamer was able to stand out above the rest due to his enthralling streams.

At the time of writing, the streamer has over two and a half million subscribers on the purple platform, making him one of the most loved and popular faces out there.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul