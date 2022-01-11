How long has Disguised Toast been banned from Twitch?

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang's ban from Twitch wasn't surprising for many, but the duration of his suspension is another story.

The content creator was untimely hit with a ban mid-stream while watching the last episode of the 2006 anime Death Note.

However, the suspension duration of around one month was unexpected to most, shocking his friends, viewers, and others.

Disguised Toast banned while watching 'Death Note'

Toast @DisguisedToast they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh

Earlier today, it was announced that Disguised Toast had been banned from Twitch while he was in the middle of streaming the finale of Death Note.

Owing to his prior record of streaming copyrighted media over the past few weeks (including Naruto and Avatar: The Last Airbender), Wang himself was expecting a ban anytime soon, along with others.

Toast @DisguisedToast welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month

However, what was completely unexpected was Wang's suspension lasting a month. The news was announced on his Twitter, where he said he'd be back "in a month".

The ban time of one month is different from usual. Imane "Pokimane" Anys, suspended after watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on stream, was given 48-hours off Twitch.

HasanAbi, Ludwig, Sykkuno, and more react to Disguised Toast's ban length

After Wang's tweet went up, many people reacted in surprise, including friends and acquaintances Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren, and Zack "Asmongold", among many others.

connor @ConnorEatsPants @DisguisedToast is that when new episodes come out @DisguisedToast is that when new episodes come out

Many members of the Twitch community felt the ban was "deserved" for attempting to push boundaries by messing with DMCA content and rules.

Stowens @stowens93 @itshafu @DisguisedToast As much as I agree he should have seen this coming. He even continued to do it after Poki got banned. @itshafu @DisguisedToast As much as I agree he should have seen this coming. He even continued to do it after Poki got banned.

LiBrizzi @LiBrizziTV @DisguisedToast Good, hopefully Twitch starts enforcing this type of nonsense harder on y'all. Maybe you'll learn something. @DisguisedToast Good, hopefully Twitch starts enforcing this type of nonsense harder on y'all. Maybe you'll learn something.

kaitlyn @castabelle_ @DisguisedToast if it aint the consequences of your own actions @DisguisedToast if it aint the consequences of your own actions

Xav @BowDownToXav @DisguisedToast As a fan (that isn't blind) I just hope you've learned your lesson and don't try to look cool for the kids anymore. @DisguisedToast As a fan (that isn't blind) I just hope you've learned your lesson and don't try to look cool for the kids anymore.

Quite a few netizens have theorized that Wang's ban length is longer owing to the number of strikes he might have amassed, as Death Note wasn't the only show he streamed. Over the past few weeks, the Canadian also watched the entirety of the original Naruto series, as well as Avatar: The Last Airbender (which caused Pokimane's suspension).

hasanabi @hasanthehun @CohhCarnage there are boundaries - which my original point intended to convey (ppl ofc took it out of context) it's all a gray area, some more clear than others. I won't touch things made by litigious copyright holders, but old gordo has been a react staple on this platform for 4 years. @CohhCarnage there are boundaries - which my original point intended to convey (ppl ofc took it out of context) it's all a gray area, some more clear than others. I won't touch things made by litigious copyright holders, but old gordo has been a react staple on this platform for 4 years.

On the reverse side, the DMCA takedown Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker received for one of his MasterChef streams has been ultimately reversed. Supposedly, the takedown request was faked, and his stream was reinstated.

While celebrating his win, however, he made sure to let others know that he wasn't advocating for Twitch streamers to start watching anything and everything on stream.

