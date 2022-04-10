"It actually makes me question our friendship": Valkyrae and Blaustoise reveal Fuslie's poor social skills

On stream, Valkyrae and Blaustoise called out Fuslie for her poor communication skills in one key area.

Blaustoise called her out for being particularly bad at responding to text messages on any platform. Rae confirmed this as everyone on the call laughed about it. She said that Fuslie seemingly ignores her messages.

"It actually makes me question our friendship."

Valkyrae and Blaustoise expose Fuslie's poor texting skills

On stream, Rae was trying to get Sykkuno's attention while in a lobby for Valorant. After receiving no response, Fuslie joked that she would hit the ceiling with a broom to get his attention. She further stated that Sykkuno, who lives a floor above her, stomps on the floor to get her to respond to Discord messages.

Rae humorously responded to that. She asked:

"Is that what has to be fun for you to notice us in Discord?"

Blaustoise stopped the conversation there to point out something about Fuslie. He said:

"Leslie is the worst at responding to people's messages."

Fuslie apparently has a history of not responding to text messages for abnormal amounts of time. Valkyrae said she is the worst at texting and replying.

Blaustoise went on to recount a story from a few months ago where Fuslie didn't message him back for a long period of time. He said that he learned not to take it personally. Rae also said that is just how Fuslie is with text messages.

"I had to learn that it doesn't mean anything about our friendship. She just doesn't text well."

Fuslie countered by saying she is aware of her social shortcomings over text messages, but is much better in person. Rae agreed with her. Fuslie said:

"I'm just so bad at messaging, I don't know why. To everyone!"

Fans react to Valkyrae and Blaustoise calling out Fuslie

Fans in the comments on YouTube said they could relate to Fuslie's struggle to reply to people via text. Many of the comments from fans said that they too aren't the best at messaging people back.

Fuslie isn't the only person who has troubles responding to people via text message (Image via YouTube)

Although Rae and Blaustoise gave her a hard time, Fuslie took the joke well and admitted that she does have some trouble responding to texts.

