"Read the room": Fuslie reveals her 2021 New Year's resolution to ex-fiancé Edison Park

Fuslie reveals her New Year resolution for 2021 that shocks Edison Park (Image via fuslie on Twitch)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Jan 01, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Feature

Leslie "fuslie" Fu recently put her ex-fiancé Edison Park in a slightly awkward situation when she revealed her New Year's resolution for 2021 to him. The duo were streaming together recently when they started speaking about New Year's resolutions.

Fuslie and Edison Park parted ways earlier this year (Image via Frizen on YouTube)
Now that the year has ended, Leslie decided to reveal her resolution for 2021 to him and it certainly took Park by surprise. However, his reaction prompted Fuslie to say:

"Read the room, dude."

Fuslie leaves Edison Park in splits after revealing her New Year's resolution for 2021

Fuslie and Edison Park were recently speaking about New Year's resolutions on a livestream when the former decided to read out some of her previous resolutions. She explained that she had never been very big on New Year's resolutions, and in 2021, she had apparently not completed a single resolution she had made. She gave a full disclaimer before she started reading out her resolutions that some of them were a bit personal.

"Well, one of them was to get married."

Her statement left Edison Park in splits, who could not believe that getting married was one of Fuslie's resolutions for the year. A surprised Park stated:

"What? One of your resolutions was to get married? Wait, are you serious right now?"

Leslie and Edison Park had been engaged since April 2019, when Park proposed to Fuslie after his 30-day long broadcast. The duo had been considered one of the internet's favorite couples. However, in a surprising turn of events, they announced in October 2021 that they had separated ways and were no longer together.

Me and Edison.Read: tl.gd/n_1srrjae

Both streamers made it very clear that there was no bad blood between them and that they still loved each other very much. However, the timing was not right for their relationship due to which they decided to go their separate ways.

Naturally, fans can understand why it took Edison Park off-guard when he heard that one of Leslie's resolutions for 2021 was to get married. However, it is great to see that the streamers have moved past their differences and maintained their good friendship.

Edited by Atul S
