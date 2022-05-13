Watch: Twitch streamer rages at his viewers after PC hangs due to tons of gifted subscriptions

Twitch streamer and Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer, Jack found himself in a weird yet hilarious situation when several fans began gifting him Twitch subscriptions. This resulted in his personal computer lagging and hanging on the stream.

A series of events led to the Twitch streamer getting killed by another player in the roleplaying world of GTA 5.

Following his death, Jack started to lose it to his fans and pleaded with them to stop gifting him subscriptions so that he could play the game without experiencing any hiccups.

Jack is a well-known GTA 5 roleplayer who recently hosted a livestream on May 12. The Twitch streamer plays the persona of Jack Cortair, who believes that he is a Cookie.

He was driving a motorcycle and chasing another roleplayer in the game. Some fans started gifting subscriptions to the content creator, which resulted in his computer not being able to handle multiple processes at the same time.

This led to a series of stuttering issues which caused his game to jitter. Initially, Jack joked by asking his viewers to stop gifting him subs.

"Stop. Stop! Stop it! Holy f**k."

He successfully found the roleplayer that he was chasing and got off the bike for a head-on weapon combat. During the intense fight, a viewer named i_am_blur gifted him five Twitch subscriptions which resulted in Jack losing the gun fight and invariably dying in-game.

Jack's frustration reached a boiling point and lashed out at his viewers by saying:

"Dude, I f**ing. No, chat, stop gifting me subs! Stop gifting me subs. I can't f***ing play. I cannot play the game dude! Stop gifting subs bro!"

Viewers in the chat room were delighted after trolling the streamer and making him lose the 1v1. Jack once again pleaded with his audience:

"Stop gifting me subs dude!

Jack tried to justify his anger by mentioning that he was unable to do anything in-game. Fans continued to gift him subscriptions and Jack later mentioned that he would look into fixing the hilarious problem.

Twitch chat reacts to Jack losing because of gifted subscriptions

Fans in the Twitch chat were having the time of their lives by trolling the Twitch streamer. Several fans enjoyed the way Jack died in-game because of the viewers' shenanigans and asked for more people to gift him Twitch subscriptions.

Fans reacting to the streamer's situation (Image via Jack/Twitch chat)

Jack is a known figure in the GTA 5 RP community as he has played the game for more than 4.7k hours on Twitch. He currently has 132k followers and garners an average viewership of 1.2k fans per stream.

