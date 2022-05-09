“My hair does not look like Doritos” - Pokimane gets roasted by her fans 

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" adorned a new hairstyle and color during a recent livestream and asked her fans for their opinions on the same.

While many fans praised the streamer's new hairstyle, others in the chat room roasted Imane's hair, which led to a sequence of hilarious events. A group of viewers started to compare the streamer's red hair with the snack Doritos.

After seeing what her viewers had to say, Pokimane tried to defend herself by saying:

"My hair does not look like Doritos."

Pokimane's fans compare her new hairstyle with Doritos

The 25-year-old Twitch star hosted a livestream on May 8 and planned on playing Valorant and reacting to the trending videos suggested to her by fans.

During the initial moments on the stream, the Los Angeles native showed off her newly colored and styled hair and asked fans for their opinions. Several fans in her chat room went into a frenzy after taking a look at her new style, while others had comical takes.

As she interacted with viewers, the OfflineTV co-founder highlighted a message by a viewer who called her "Doritomane." She reacted to the viewer's comment by mentioning that her hair does not look like Doritos and added:

"It's just a warm, brown with a hint of orange and it does not look the same as it did before. It looks very different, with a capital V. VERY!"

The banter between the streamer and her viewers continued as many of them started to call out the streamer's hair and compared it with other objects. Twitch chatter ddprgzz23 made the following comment which left the content creator speechless:

"Btw your hair reminds me of a penny I dropped and never picked up."

Another viewer compared her hair color to Amber Heard's hair by saying, "Isn't she the girl from Aquaman?" The Legacy Award-winning streamer immediately responded by saying:

"Hell no, I'm not. I am not! I'm not, I'm very very very very not. That ain't me. No sire! Nope."

Timestamp: 00:13:34

She finally received some wholesome messages from fans and thanked them by saying:

"Thank you! Like, literally it's kind of fire and it kind of looks like fire. It's supposed to be like orange."

Pokimane spoke a bit about her hair and how she felt about it:

"Listen, all memes aside, I really like the way that it looks. I am so sad that she (her hairdresser) cut so much of my hair off, but at least it's healthy now, or whatever. But, I really like this color. I love it. I love it!"

The back and forth between the fans and the streamer came to an end when the Moroccan-Canadian star said:

"I love when you guys roast me too but I really love the color. I am a little nervous to see what it looks currently, but we'll find out, you know what I'm saying?"

Poki continued to interact with her fans for a few more minutes following which she dedicated most of her recent stream to playing Valorant.

Twitch chat reacts to Pokimane's new hair

Fans on Twitch chat could not contain their laughter as the chat room was filled with various laughing Twitch emoticons. Many of them asked the viewers to stop "bullying" the streamer.

Fans reacting to the streamer's new hairstyle (Image via Pokimane/Twitch chat)

Pokimane is one of the biggest content creators and influencers on the livestreaming platform as she became one of the first female gamers on Twitch to amass a massive following of nine million fans.

