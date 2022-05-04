“I’m just happy to see people make money”: Pokimane reacts to Sykkuno’s move to YouTube Gaming

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" reacted to the surprising switch of Thomas "Sykkuno" from Twitch to YouTube Gaming earlier today.

Several viewers requested their favorite Twitch streamer to have a look at the two-minute-long viral video on YouTube, announcing that Sykkuno was switching to the red platform.

She noticed one particular comment from a viewer in her Twitch chat and provided a solid rationale for her good friend switching the platform by saying:

"I'm just happy to see people make money. That's it."

Pokimane talks about Sykkuno's platform switch

The Moroccan-Canadian content creator hosted a seven-hour long broadcast on May 4, 2022 and had a look at various trending videos and topics on the internet. One of these topics happened to be about her good friend Sykkuno's move from Twitch to YouTube.

After a number of her viewers suggested that she watch the announcement video on YouTube, the Legacy Award winner loaded the video on her stream and reacted to it. As she was watching the video, a fan going by the name garycloudwav made the following comment:

"🤭 💰 oh geez 🤭 💰"

Seeing this, the 25-year-old Twitch streamer burst out laughing and said:

"I am happy for him and I can't wait... I can... I want to watch him 'oh geez' it all the way to the bank. All the way to the bank! Yes sir! Yes sir!"

Timestamp: 03:54:21

She added:

"Honestly, I'm... I know it's like what's your opinion on this and that."

The Los Angeles native provided her opinion regarding content creators and her good friends switching platforms. According to her, platform switching is a good thing as it enables streamers to grab huge deals from the mega corporations.

She continued:

"I'm almost always happy to see someone get a platform deal because to me that's just oh my god a big corporation giving lots of money to someone I know. Let's suck them dry!"

She laughed again and mentioned that she was happy to see her friends and others make good money off of these platform switching deals.

The Twitch sensation continued to watch Sykkuno's video while interacting with her fans. During the final moments of the video, Pokimane noticed Valkyrae's bit and said:

"Syk, are you ready to make millions of dollars? Hell yeah! She (Valkyrae) has like a concerned face. You guys are going to be great! You guys are going to be great, okay? Let's f***ing go! Yeah!"

The Twitch streamer continued to stream for the next three more hours during which she also had a look at the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial.

YouTube comment section reacts to the streamer's take

Fans in the YouTube comment section agreed with the streamer's sentiments and were looking forward to Sykkuno developing brand new content for YouTube Gaming.

Poki is one of the biggest influencers and content creators on Twitch, who became the first female gamer on the platform to amass more than 9 million followers on her main Twitch channel.

