“Why do guys take so long to poop?”: Pokimane asks an interesting question on Twitter

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" recently asked an interesting question on the social media platform Twitter. On April 30, the Legacy Award-winning content creator asked her fans and followers the following question:
"Srs (serious) question, why do guys take so long to poop lol."
Within a few hours of its posting, the tweet went viral as it gained more than 40 thousand likes and garnered 3,000 plus replies.
Twitter users and the streamer's fans were excited to share their thoughts and were eager to answer the Twitch star's intriguing question.
Twitter responds to Pokimane's interesting question
Pokimane is one of the most outspoken internet personalities and does not shy away from asking interesting and goofy questions and opinions from her fans. One such question revolved around the streamer asking her fans on Twitter about a particular morning routine.
A number of influential personalities, ranging from YouTubers to Twitch streamers, provided hilarious replies to the Moroccan-Canadian content creator's question.
Former Twitch streamer and now YouTube Gaming star Ludwig Ahgren replied by saying that his morning time is the only time he gets to collect his thoughts and be vulnerable at the same time.
He added that his phone is the culprit since it adds more entertainment value.
Content creator Aria Saki agreed with Ludwig's take and said:
The 25-year-old female Twitch streamer replied by saying:
Popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber TommyInnit had a witty answer.
Poki expressed her concerns by saying that the ladies would be more than worried after hearing what TommyInnit had to say.
Popular anime reviewer and content creator Gigguk had a funny reply stating that Pokimane should leave his "sanctuary" alone, since he was looking for some peaceful time.
Fans agreed with the YouTuber's reply and mentioned that Gigguk had displayed true anime protagonist energy.
Some Twitter users felt that Gigguk's response correlated with an anime's plot.
YouTube content creator Mutahar, popularly known as OrdinaryGamers, replied by saying that he tends to play mobile games while on the toilet.
Valorant gamer NRG Flexinja had somewhat of a similar take to that of OrdinaryGamers and stated that he is addicted to his phone.
Team SoloMid member Noko (@nokokopuffs) had a very spiritual take on the subject.
The OfflineTV co-founding member is one of the biggest personalities on the livestreaming platform. Aside from having a massive following of nine million fans on Twitch, Poki has a well-established YouTube channel that has more than 6.6 million subscribers and 610 million channel views.