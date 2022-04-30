×
“Why do guys take so long to poop?”: Pokimane asks an interesting question on Twitter

Pokimane asked this interesting question on Twitter (Image via Pokimanelol/Twitter)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Apr 30, 2022 06:33 PM IST
Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" recently asked an interesting question on the social media platform Twitter. On April 30, the Legacy Award-winning content creator asked her fans and followers the following question:

"Srs (serious) question, why do guys take so long to poop lol."

Within a few hours of its posting, the tweet went viral as it gained more than 40 thousand likes and garnered 3,000 plus replies.

Twitter users and the streamer's fans were excited to share their thoughts and were eager to answer the Twitch star's intriguing question.

Twitter responds to Pokimane's interesting question

srs question, why do guys take so long to poop lol

Pokimane is one of the most outspoken internet personalities and does not shy away from asking interesting and goofy questions and opinions from her fans. One such question revolved around the streamer asking her fans on Twitter about a particular morning routine.

A number of influential personalities, ranging from YouTubers to Twitch streamers, provided hilarious replies to the Moroccan-Canadian content creator's question.

Former Twitch streamer and now YouTube Gaming star Ludwig Ahgren replied by saying that his morning time is the only time he gets to collect his thoughts and be vulnerable at the same time.

He added that his phone is the culprit since it adds more entertainment value.

@pokimanelol pooping is the only time we get to collect our thoughts and be vulnerable ...and my phone is also very entertaining

Content creator Aria Saki agreed with Ludwig's take and said:

@LudwigAhgren @pokimanelol Bro.. toilet thoughts > shower thoughts

The 25-year-old female Twitch streamer replied by saying:

@LudwigAhgren feelin’ vulnerable on the toilet lmao

Popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber TommyInnit had a witty answer.

@pokimanelol Everytime I poo I smell the toilet paper to smell what the poo smells like without smelling the poo. I hold the toilet paper a hygienic distance from my face though, don’t worry, ladies.

Poki expressed her concerns by saying that the ladies would be more than worried after hearing what TommyInnit had to say.

@tommyinnit i think the ladies are more than worried 😭

Popular anime reviewer and content creator Gigguk had a funny reply stating that Pokimane should leave his "sanctuary" alone, since he was looking for some peaceful time.

@pokimanelol Leave my sanctuary alone I'm just looking for peace

Fans agreed with the YouTuber's reply and mentioned that Gigguk had displayed true anime protagonist energy.

@GiggukAZ @pokimanelol This man gets it. True protagonist energy right here.
@GiggukAZ @pokimanelol Gigachad response https://t.co/6GXgWkehBK

Some Twitter users felt that Gigguk's response correlated with an anime's plot.

@GiggukAZ @pokimanelol exactly, just like fate lore.... Don't worry about it

YouTube content creator Mutahar, popularly known as OrdinaryGamers, replied by saying that he tends to play mobile games while on the toilet.

@pokimanelol Cause we play games on our phones.

Valorant gamer NRG Flexinja had somewhat of a similar take to that of OrdinaryGamers and stated that he is addicted to his phone.

@pokimanelol i'm addicted to my phone and once i can no longer feel my legs is when i know it's time to get up

Team SoloMid member Noko (@nokokopuffs) had a very spiritual take on the subject.

@pokimanelol It’s where I can spiritually give back the nutrients the world has given me. I meditate and express my gratitude while enjoying some entertainment with tik tok. It’s a bond between Mother Nature, myself, porcelain throne. You do not rush this process!
The OfflineTV co-founding member is one of the biggest personalities on the livestreaming platform. Aside from having a massive following of nine million fans on Twitch, Poki has a well-established YouTube channel that has more than 6.6 million subscribers and 610 million channel views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

