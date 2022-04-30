“He’s a cheater, but he’s a good man”: Minecraft star TommyInnIt compares himself to Dream

Thomas "TommyInnIt" was featured in a Wired Autocomplete Interview, where the Minecraft YouTuber answered many questions about himself that are frequently searched on the internet.

One question that came up was a direct comparison between him and fellow Minecraft star Dream. He looked to settle the debate on who was better between the two of them, answering that he was better. During his response, he decided to poke some fun at Dream.

"Dream is a good man. He's a cheater, but he's a good man."

TommyInnIt says he is better than Dream on Wired interview

Thomas appeared in the most recent Autocomplete Interview conducted by Wired. These interviews have a unique twist, where the celebrity answers questions put forth to them via Google autocomplete, instead of an interviewer.

He answered a lot of personal questions, including who is his best friend, his first subscriber, and whether he has a crush on Queen Elizabeth,

Typically, guests on Autocomplete Interviews are traditional media celebrities. Actors, musicians and even the President of the United States have been interviewed by Wired in the past. While an online content creator like Simons isn't their typical guest, he does have some company in Markiplier, Ninja, and Rhett & Link, who have appeared on the YouTube series.

One question thrown his way was:

"Who is better, Dream or TommyInnIt?"

He emphatically answered that he was better.

"Me! Obviously me!"

It would be understandable if he was simply biased in favor of himself, but he took the time to make a compelling case. He took a jab at a previous scandal involving a Minecraft speedrun done by Dream. He submitted his time to SpeedRun.com, whose verification team denied the submission.

Not only was Dream's time denied, but the verification team put out a 30-page report detailing why the YouTuber's time would not be possible without the use of some form of cheating. It was later discovered that a mod he was using to help with his streams was unintentionally affecting in-game statistics. This meant he was cheating, but not willfully.

TommyInnIt also joked that he has the edge over Dream in terms of aappearances:

"I'm better than him. I've got more character, I've got more looks."

In a literal sense, this is no contest. Dream is known for keeping his personal information private, including his face. Simons joked about his faceless persona in his answer to the interview question.

"I don't even know what Dream looks like. He won't tell anyone. Only Sapnap knows, which is weird."

He made it clear that the jabs at his fellow Minecraft YouTuber were merely jokes, even calling Dream a good man. They are direct competitors in the YouTube space, so it's only natural for TommyInnIt to choose himself.

Fans react to TommyInnIt's interview

Many fans expressed their surprise and delight that Simons was featured in a Wired Autocomplete Interview, reflecting on how far the YouTuber has come in the past year.

Fans of TommyInnIt were surprised to see him featured in a Wired Interview (Image via YouTube)

While it was a surprise to see him brought in for the interview, it likely w ill not be the last time he gets this type of opportunity for mainstream exposure.

Edited by Saman