How much has TommyInnit earned via Twitch? Minecraft streamer's earning revealed in new leak

The recent Twitch leak revealed the earnings of many streamers, including Minecraft star TommyInnit. All of their income in the last two years has been publicly leaked.

A hacker has shared a torrent link containing 125 GB of source code data from Twitch, including user passwords, streamers' revenues, and more. To stay anonymous, the hacker used the infamous site 4chan to share the leaked data. Most were skeptical at the leaks, but later, Twitch officially confirmed the data breach.

Twitch @Twitch We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.

While some streamers were displeased with Twitch's security system, fans went crazy after learning about their favorite streamers' earnings, especially Minecraft players. Multiple Minecraft content creators made it to the Top 100 highest-earning Twitch streamers, including Ranboo, Quackity, TommyInnit, and more.

How much has Minecraft streamer TommyInnit earned via Twitch?

According to leaked Twitch data, TommyInnit is the second highest-earning Minecraft streamer on Twitch. The first rank is taken by none other than his friend Ranboo. Since September 2019, TommyInnit has earned a staggering $1.5 million by streaming on Twitch.

This is little surprise to fans as TommyInnit has broken two records on Twitch. The Guinness Book of World recognized his efforts and awarded him with:

The most followed Minecraft channel on Twitch - 5,296,209

The most viewers of a Minecraft gameplay livestream on Twitch - 650,237 on January 20, 2021.

During the finale of Dream SMP, TommyInnit gained over 650K viewers on his Twitch stream. On the same day, he also broke the record for being the most followed Minecraft streamer. No wonder Tommy Innit is among the highest-earning streamers.

Streaming journey

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit started his streaming career at the young age of 14 in December 2017. In his early days, TommyInnit used to make content on Minecraft hacks, mods, and the Hypixel server. Much of his early fame came from his Hypixel videos after the Hypixel server blew up on YouTube.

Later, he experienced immense growth in his subscribers and followers after becoming a member of Dream SMP. Since then, TommyInnit's fame has kept growing every day. Through his collaborations with other famous steamers like Ranboo, Ph1LzA, Technoblade, and more, TommyInnit is on the path to tremendous success.

