5 most followed Minecraft YouTubers in April 2022

Minecraft has been a mainstay in the YouTube let’s play scene for almost the entirety of its existence, which has only gotten truer in recent years.

With many channels that focus on the game having more than ten million subscribers, there is no shortage of YouTubers to find when it comes to Minecraft.

The names and faces at the top of the totem pole have been in flux for years, with older players phasing out and new ones taking their place. These are the biggest names in today’s Minecraft community.

Five most followed Minecraft YouTubers in April 2022

5) Mumbo Jumbo

Mumbo Jumbo, referred to as Mumbo, is a British YouTuber with 8.33 million subscribers. He is part of the YouTuber group known as Hermitcraft, a server that has been running for over ten years.

The YouTuber joined during season two, which started in 2013. His subscriber count makes him the most subscribed of all the hermits, with the closest hermit being Grian, with 7.61 million subscribers. Likewise, this means he is the only hermit on this list.

Outside of Hermitcraft, Mumbo is known for his redstone engineering, uploading many videos centered around redstone creations and tutorials for redstone builds.

4) Technoblade

Technoblade has just over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. He is known mainly for his skills on the competitive side of Minecraft, precisely the PVP aspect of the game. In more recent months, he has been an active participant in the Dream Survival Multi Player, or Dream SMP.

He also often plays with other prominent names in the community in competitions and tournaments, with the most notable being in 2020 when he beat Dream in a series of one-on-one fights and won $100,000 from Mr. Beast.

3) Wiederdude

Wiederdude is a relatively unique person on this list, with his closest comparison being Mumbo. While Mumbo is a redstone engineer and builder on the side, Wiederdude is famous for his buildings.

His 11 million subscriber YouTube Channel sees many videos that demonstrate a theme of build that is then executed at different levels of competence. He also makes build tutorials for things like houses and bases.

2) TommyInnit

TommyInnit has amassed a following of 11.6 million people on YouTube. As with a few other people on the list, he is well known for his participation in Dream SMP, though he does have other Minecraft content.

This other content focuses on things like challenges, mod showcases, and crossover content with other Minecraft YouTubers like Grian and others who don’t play on Dream SMP.

1) Dream

Dream almost needs no introduction. His green hoodie and stylized cartoony plain white face have become iconic among fans and haters alike within the game’s community.

With a whopping 29 million subscribers, he eclipses the closest person on this list nearly three times. Known for his speedrunning and hunt videos, he hosted and was a major player in Dream SMP.

Despite some controversies surrounding his speedrunning in 2021, Dream has continued to see extensive growth.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar