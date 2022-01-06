What is the Minecraft speedrun world record as of 2022?

For years, speedrunning Minecraft has been a challenge many players have taken on. Out of thousands of players, only a few of them are fast enough to get their names on the leaderboard. In 2021, one player set the world record of completing the game in under 10 minutes.

Speedrunning is a style of gameplay where players try to complete a game as quickly as possible. Thousands of Minecraft players have tried to speedrun the game in various categories but the Any% Glitchless - Random Seed, 1.16+ title goes to one player.

Who holds the world record Minecraft speedrun as of 2022?

Brentilda holds the Minecraft speedrun record as of 2022 by completing the game in just 9 minutes 36 seconds. Before Brentilda, many players had tried to speedrun Minecraft but weren't able to complete the game in under 10 minutes.

How Brentilda set the Minecraft speedrun world record

Like others, Brentilda started his Minecraft speedrun in the 1.16 version of the game. He entered the world and quickly found a village, which gave him a head start. He gathered all the items he could get from the village like food, beds, wood, and iron.

Bastion Remnant (Image via Brentilda YouTube)

He quickly made a nether portal and entered the Nether realm. After exploring for a while, he found a Bastion Remnant. He looted their chests and bartered with the piglins with some gold to get ender pearls. He then found a Nether Fortress where he fought Blazes for some Blaze rods.

Nether Fortress (Image via Brentilda YouTube)

As he made a nether portal and returned to the overworld, he was extremely lucky to spawn right beside the end portal inside a stronghold. For a moment he was unable to believe how lucky he got with the nether portal. This saved him a lot of time that would have been wasted trying to find a stronghold by throwing eye of ender.

Nether portal opening in a Stronghold (Image via Brentilda YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

He quickly filled the end frames with eye of ender and entered the End realm. He defeated the Ender Dragon with the use of beds and finished the game in 9 minutes and 36 seconds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi