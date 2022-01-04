5 best Minecraft blocks to get in 2022

Since its inception, Minecraft has always been a game of blocks. While other games in the industry were trying to achieve higher graphics, Minecraft embraced the pixellated and blocky approach. Minecraft is the only world-famous game in 2022 which still has an old look and feel to it.

Minecraft is made out of thousands of different types of blocks, from plain dirt blocks to rare blocks found in other realms. The block is a unit of the Minecraft world. Over the years, there have been many blocks that were some of the best and most used, and with updates, new blocks are being added constantly.

Top 5 blocks in Minecraft to get in 2022

Although there are hundreds of blocks in Minecraft with different appearances and uses, here are the five best Minecraft blocks to get in 2022. This includes some old and new blocks.

5) Deepslate Block

This newly added block came with the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update. It is basically a darker and harder version of stone blocks and is found below Y level 0. Deepslate blocks are excellent for building all sorts of structures due to their durability and darker shade.

4) Prismarine Block

These blocks are considered to be one of the most beautiful-looking ones in Minecraft. Even in 2022, players prefer prismarine blocks to build various structures. Their subtle teal and turquoise colors make them mesmerizing.

3) Block of Amethyst

Amethyst blocks were introduced in the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update. These quickly became popular as they had a special chime sound as players walked on them. Also, their beautiful purple color made them an instant hit.

2) Azalea Bush

One of the cutest vegetation blocks added to Minecraft was the Azalea bushes. These small plants can be found in the Lush Caves Biome in the latest Minecraft 1.18 update. They generate in two variants, with or without flowers. This could be a great new block for decorating any structure or house.

1) Ancient Debris

Though this block is quite old, it is one of the most sought-after ones in the game. Ancient Debris is arguably the rarest block in Minecraft. It can be smelted and crafted into Netherite, which is the strongest material in Minecraft for making tools and armor. Hence, this block is still the best one to get in Minecraft, even in 2022.

