Amethyst farming in Minecraft: All you need to know

Amethyst geodes are a relatively new structure introduced to Minecraft in the Caves & Cliffs update part 1. Usually, they can be found underground between Y levels 0 and 70 in the overworld. They can sometimes generate partially above the surface, usually on beaches or underwater.

Inside the geode, players can find amethyst blocks and budding amethyst blocks. The best way of locating them is by exploring the ocean as exposed amethyst geodes are likely to be found there.

Inside an amethyst geode in Minecraft

Once inside the geode, players should be careful to only mine amethyst clusters. They are the final growth stage of amethyst buds that grow on budding amethyst blocks and drop shards when mined using any level of pickaxe.

There's no reason for mining the blocks on which they grow because then more amethyst clusters will be unable to grow, making it impossible for Minecraft players to farm them again.

Best way to farm amethyst clusters

An enchanted pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

A redstone contraption with pistons can easily be created to break the amethyst cluster which will then drop the shards. However, this method is not recommended because creating a contraption for each budding amethyst block present in a geode is not practical.

The best way to farm amethyst clusters in Minecraft is to mine them manually with a pickaxe enchanted with Fortune III. With Fortune III, players can get up to sixteen amethyst shards out of a single cluster, whereas it only drops two when broken by a piston.

Players should avoid using a pickaxe with an Efficiency enchantment as they might unintentionally break the budding amethyst block.

Crafting items using amethyst shards

Block of amethyst

Block of Amethyst (Image via Minecraft)

This unique block makes an exceptional sound when it is placed, hit by a particle, or when a player walks on it. To craft one of these amethyst blocks, players need to place four amethyst shards in the crafting grid.

Spyglass

A spyglass (Image via Minecraft)

Spyglass is a new item that was added to Minecraft in the 1.17 update as well. It can be used to zoom in at any location the player is looking at. To craft it, players need to place an amethyst shard and two copper ingots vertically on the crafting table.

Tinted glass

Tinted glass blocks (Image via Minecraft)

This is a unique glass that is transparent yet blocks light from passing through it. Players can craft it on the crafting table using four amethyst shards and one glass.

