Watch: Summit1g gets banned on Fortnite for “exploiting,” only to be unbanned within minutes

During a recent stream, Jaryd “Summit1g” had been playing Fortnite, and winning quite handily at the battle royale game. However, perhaps due to his wins or a random report by a disgruntled player, the streamer was banned for "exploiting" the game.

The unexpected ban was quite unexpected and left the streamer shocked as he could not understand why and which actions of his could have been construed as exploitative. Fortunately, he was unbanned from the game a short while later.

Summit1G gets banned in Fortnite for “exploiting,” ban gets reversed soon

Fortnite has seen a major resurgence in the past few weeks, thanks to the “Zero Build” mode. This turns Fortnite into just a traditional battle royale where players aren’t building ridiculous structures throughout combat.

In Summit1g’s most recent stream, he was dominating players in Fortnite, but out of nowhere, he was halted due to a ban.

“This account has been banned? What? Due to your recent actions, you have been banned for exploiting? What?”

The streamer seemed baffled, convinced that there was no way he was actually banned, as he had done nothing wrong. He tried to reconnect to the lobby, but received the message over again.

“What did I do man? Wait, what did I exploit? Please refrain from repeat offenses or you may receive a permanent ban?”

Summit1g was convinced it was a troll, and that there was no way it could be real. He said his account should be fine, but when he tried to get ready for another match, the account ban screen returned.

Thankfully, the ban didn’t last very long. About 20 minutes after the ban, Summit1g got bounced out of his Fortnite account. When he signed back in, the suspension was lifted, and the streamer thanked whoever was looking out for him on this ban. All he wanted to do was play Fortnite, but he had to wait.

Reddit discusses Summit1g being banned from Fortnite for no reason

Why would Jaryd get banned from Fortnite out of nowhere? According to Reddit, it’s pretty likely that the culprits were a group of players who got demolished by him in-game, leading to mass reports.

Another user blamed Epic Games themselves. They said players should not have the power to get other players banned without proof, and that autobans are a terrible idea. This also led to a discussion on what used to happen “back in the day."

Others chose to make light of the situation, trolling everything. Some said that it was about time someone called Summit out for “cheating” and others said similar mocking things about it.

Thankfully, the streamer’s ban did not last long and he was right back into Fortnite, playing as if nothing had happened. There’s no telling if it was a mistake, or if someone at Epic Games noticed and fixed it after a brief investigation. Either way, he is free to play as much Fortnite as he pleases.

