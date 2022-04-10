"I miss the Doc, man": Summit1G talks about missing Dr Disrespect in recent stream

When Dr Disrespect was coming up on Twitch, he had a pretty heated rivalry with Summit1G. That said, there were some pretty hilarious moments between the two streamers.

In a recent livestream, Summit1G admitted he misses Dr Disrespect.

“I miss the Doc, man.”

Summit1G reminisced on his career and his time with Dr Disrespect

Since Dr Disrespect’s permanent Twitch ban, the two streamers cannot interact live on Twitch ever again. Otherwise, Summit1G would risk being banned himself. That said, he spoke openly about the streamer, saying he missed the Doc.

“You know, it’s funny, my time with the Doc mostly was salty, right? And now that I’m like, at a different time in my career where I’ve learned to accept up-and-coming streamers just s***ing all over me like the Doc did back then?”

Summit1G is a well-known name on Twitch, as he has been streaming for a number of years. He’s at a more comfortable point in his career, but while looking back, he openly said he missed the Two Time.

“I just regret how I took that back in those days, you know? It was like an ego thing back in the day, dude. It wasn’t a normal occurrence for a Twitch streamer to very effectively and quickly be runnin’ your numbers, know what I mean? Be f**king competing with you, know what I mean?”

If things had been different and the two streamers could have put their ego aside, there’s no telling what the two of them could have done together. It’s clear that Summit1G does miss Dr Disrespect, but there’s no telling what the future holds.

Social media comments on Summit’s look back on his career

The discussion about the two streamers was remarkably positive, with one Redditor in particular highlighting one of their liked videos on YouTube. It contained Dr Disrespect analyzing some Summit footage, and it made another user smile.

Another pointed out that Dr Disrespect frequently highlights Summit as his favorite streamer, while others remarked about what could have been, if only the Doc knew about Shungite.

Several Redditors echoed the sentiment that they missed the Doc too, and it was a shame how Twitch handled the streamer's situation.

One Redditor was shocked when Summit admitted he had a pretty big ego.

One user had some insight into what may have caused this sudden chat about Dr Disrespect. The two were a part of a Sea of Thieves tournament recently and apparently had some pretty entertaining moments, since the two channels could not interact, for fear of a ban.

Either way, the two cannot interact on streams for the time being. Unless Twitch reverses their permanent ban on Dr Disrespect, he cannot appear on the streamer's channel, or anyone else’s for that matter. But it’s clear that the streamer has some regrets about how he handled their rivalry years ago.

