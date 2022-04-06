Game Fuel releases new limited edition Dr Disrespect themed flavor Championship Citrus Cherry

Today, Dr Disrespect and Game Fuel announced a new limited-edition flavor called "Championship Citrus Cherry" which is now available on their website's store.

Dr Disrespect is one of the most recognizable streamers in the world, with him always wearing his iconic shades, vest, headset, mullet, and mustache, it's easy to spot him in a crowd. He's been in the news cycle for recent updates with both his legal battle with Twitch and his triple-A game developer company "Midnight Society."

However, neither of those reasons is why he's being talked about today, instead the focus is on his announcement on Twitter about a new collaboration with the energy drink brand Game Fuel.

Game Fuel is a product of Mountain Dew that is targeted specifically at gamers and pro esports players, as they've partnered with popular esports teams like FaZe Clan, Optic Texas, and the New York Subliners.

Dr Disrespect and Game Fuel announce new flavor

The Doc teased this announcement yesterday with a vague post about a "Case coated in Black and Red," saying that whatever's in the box will be revealed the following day.

Tomorrow we'll find out.

Around 18 hours later, he posted another teaser with the same image, stating that he'll be opening the crate on stream before jumping into his regular shenanigans.

After finally opening the box on stream to reveal the big surprise, he posted the official announcement video on Twitter, which showed off the limited edition can and the flavor.

After finally opening the box on stream to reveal the big surprise, he posted the official announcement video on Twitter, which showed off the limited edition can and the flavor.

Immediately after posting the video, the official Game Fuel Twitter account tweeted with a link to the store, along with the caption:

"There's only one person powerful enough to pull this long sought after flavor from the depth of the Game Fuel vault. Get your hands on Dr Disrespect's Championship Citrus Cherry NOW for a limited time only on GameFuel.com/DrDisrespect! YAYAYAYA"

On the website, the product's description reads as follows:

"LIMITED TIME ONLY - Cherry Naturally and Artificially Flavored Energy Drink. Formulated for gaming, Championship Citrus Cherry is back to level up your taste buds while supplies last."

They also featured a hilarious quote from the Doc about the product, claiming that even though he's the best in the business, drinking Game Fuel makes him even greater.

"Nobody comes close to the 2x, and when I'm drinking GameFuel, nobody comes close to the 2x. Think about it."

They also linked the video that Dr Disrespect showed on his stream to announce the product, which had all the charm and humor of the Two Time. Suffice to say, its production was of high quality.

With such high effort being put into the overall design of the can, the promotional video the Doc made, and the build-up to the announcement, this product will surely be sold out in a matter of hours.

