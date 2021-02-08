Dr. Disrespect's cardboard cutout features at Super Bowl LV

Dr. Disrespect seems to be all over the place these days. He recently secured a massive partnership deal with FanDuel days after teasing fans on Twitter with a video.

Keeping true to his theatrical antics and vibrant personality, towards the end of the video, he said, "You're welcome, sports."

Dr. Disrespect's fans went into a frenzy as the larger-than-life gamer unveiled this massive deal. He already has lucrative partnerships with MTN DEW Game Fuel, Turtle Beach, Scuf, and ROCCAT.

🚨 Calling all fans of the TWO-TIME!! 🚨



You didn’t think we forgot did ya?! The Limited Edition @drdisrespect Game Fuel can is coming to life.



Keep your eyes on our feeds. Release date coming soon ⏰ pic.twitter.com/GUCwJ45ntN — MTN DEW GAME FUEL (@GameFuel) December 18, 2020

The obvious next step for this personality was the Super Bowl.

@drdisrespect good to see you made it to the game Doc pic.twitter.com/TA8KzYApsM — Austin (@AustinOnTwitter) February 8, 2021

Someone spotted a cardboard cutout of Dr. Disrespect in the crowd, and fans can't seem to get enough of it.

Dr. Disrespect x Super Bowl LV

With over 3.25 million subscribers on YouTube, the over-the-top eccentric streamer is hard to miss in real life. Before the playoffs, Dr. Disrespect shared a tweet in which a cardboard cutout of himself could be seen sitting in the stands.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

You made it to the big game Z!!! I’m sure doc just sent the lambo limo to the wrong place at first... all’s well now and Tampa Bay is DRIPPING IN HEAT! 🕶👓🔥 pic.twitter.com/6TiSAjYfZ3 — Adam Dawson (@Add309) February 7, 2021

He’d get tackled and complain he didn’t hear them coming. 😂 — Dustin 🐗 (@dustin_gaines) February 7, 2021

Just saw you on the TV! your cut out made it on the big screen — TweetThin (@FeemFavorite) February 8, 2021

Apart from Dr. Dispespect, a few other notables Esports personality were spotted as well.

Matthew Haag aka Nadeshot was seen. Before the game, he had hinted on Twitter that he might be featured in one of the halftime commercials, a huge achievement.

Ninja 2 years ago and Timmy last year. Not surprised another streamer is in a commercial or something — AustinLong1639 (@Austo16) February 7, 2021

Nadeshot featured in a Rockstar Energy Drink commercial alongside American rapper Lil Baby.

Here's the video:

.@LilBaby4pf is no stranger to the hustle.

Real ones don’t chase the spotlight. It chases them. #RockstarEnergy #HustleOn pic.twitter.com/wYl9cPl4un — Rockstar Energy Drink (@rockstarenergy) February 4, 2021

Turner Tenney, aka Tfue, a popular Fortnite streamer, was also present at the event.

The gap between Esports and real-world sports is slowly closing. As time progresses, more Esports players like Dr. Disrespect and Nadeshot will be making headlines.