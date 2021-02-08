Dr. Disrespect's cardboard cutout features at Super Bowl LV

Dr. Disrespect seems to be all over the place these days. He recently secured a massive partnership deal with FanDuel days after teasing fans on Twitter with a video.
Keeping true to his theatrical antics and vibrant personality, towards the end of the video, he said, "You're welcome, sports."
Dr. Disrespect's fans went into a frenzy as the larger-than-life gamer unveiled this massive deal. He already has lucrative partnerships with MTN DEW Game Fuel, Turtle Beach, Scuf, and ROCCAT.
The obvious next step for this personality was the Super Bowl.
Someone spotted a cardboard cutout of Dr. Disrespect in the crowd, and fans can't seem to get enough of it.
Dr. Disrespect x Super Bowl LV
With over 3.25 million subscribers on YouTube, the over-the-top eccentric streamer is hard to miss in real life. Before the playoffs, Dr. Disrespect shared a tweet in which a cardboard cutout of himself could be seen sitting in the stands.
Take a look at some of the fan reactions:
Apart from Dr. Dispespect, a few other notables Esports personality were spotted as well.
Matthew Haag aka Nadeshot was seen. Before the game, he had hinted on Twitter that he might be featured in one of the halftime commercials, a huge achievement.
Nadeshot featured in a Rockstar Energy Drink commercial alongside American rapper Lil Baby.
Here's the video:
Turner Tenney, aka Tfue, a popular Fortnite streamer, was also present at the event.
The gap between Esports and real-world sports is slowly closing. As time progresses, more Esports players like Dr. Disrespect and Nadeshot will be making headlines.Published 08 Feb 2021, 19:40 IST