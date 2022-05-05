Watch: Pokimane roasts celebrity outfits at The Met Gala 2022

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" uploaded a new video to her main YouTube channel titled "Roasting Met Gala 2022 Outfits" earlier today.

Imane does not shy away from expressing her thoughts and opinions and often roasts many personalities. In the past, she has roasted Twitch star HasanAbi's Coachella attire by stating that he dresses up like he is in the military.

Pokimane presented a hilarious opener for her video when she said:

"Alright, I'm here to act like I know what I'm talking about. Well, I really don't, but I am still going to talk."

Pokimane reacts to Billie Eilish, Cardi B, and many other celebrity outfits at the Met Gala 2022

The Met Gala 2022 was a major hit and many Twitch streamers and content creators reacted to the impressive list of celebrities that attended the yearly event.

Pokimane was one of the biggest streamers to react and provided her thoughts regarding the event by uploading a 13-minute video roasting the outfits adorned by various celebrities.

She started by taking a look at the famous singer and songwriter Billie Eilish's attire and critiqued it by saying:

"Billie! Hmmm... oddly enough, I don't hate it, I just feel like neck up is one vibe and neck down is a different vibe. I like both parts but I feel like they are clashing. Imagine she had her hair blonde though and then like not a dark neck piece, I think that would've been really nice. So, I'd give it a D."

The Legacy Award-winning streamer went hard on Cardi B's outfit and said:

"Cardi B, no BM, I like Cardi, I think she's hilarious but she looks like a pocket full of change. Like she is beautiful as a person, as a face, as a body, as everything. But this dress? I don't know why it is giving tin can a little bit. I just think of like quarters. It's a little too like, yellow rustic for me. I didn't love it."

Aside from roasting, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer praised the outfits worn by various celebrities. She expressed her liking for what Gigi Hadid wore:

"I loved this outfit. I thought it was so beautiful and visually appealing. Like, this is what I mean by the outfit goes with the hair, goes with the necklace, goes with the lipstick, goes with the... like, all the tones are (chef's kiss). I think this might be my favorite."

She then took a look at the theme of this year's Met Gala and said:

"Oh wait, what was the theme? Gilded Glamor. Oh, okay she's (Gigi Hadid) is so far off theme but she looks good as heckies."

The 25-year-old Twitch streamer provided a final thought by saying:

"I don't know why so many people wore pink. I think it followed the bell curve. A lot of mid or satisfactory outfits. Some really bad ones and a handful of really really good ones. About five people on theme."

YouTube comment section reacts to Pokimane's roast

Fans in the YouTube comment section were elated to see their favorite streamer reacting to the outfits worn by the celebrities during The Met Gala 2022. They also appreciated her efforts in creating innovative content.

Pokimane dominates the livestreaming sphere by being one of the most influential and prominent content creators on the purple platform. Not so long ago, she became the first female gamer to reach the massive milestone of having nine million followers on her Twitch channel.

