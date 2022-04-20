“Hasan dresses like he’s in the military”: Pokimane roasts HasanAbi’s Coachella outfit

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" visited the California-based annual music festival Coachella for the first time and hosted a comeback live stream on April 20, 2022.

As she interacted with her viewers and spoke about her first visit to Coachella, the OfflineTV (OTV) member reacted to some of the outfits adorned by internet personalities and influencers.

A viewer in her Twitch chat commented on how Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi dressed for Coachella, and Imane responded by roasting the latter's fashion attire:

"For someone who talks about like, defunding the police and stuff, Hasan dresses like he's in the military, a lot."

Pokimane talks about her Coachella experience and roasts HasanAbi's attire

VOD for the clip begins at 01:01:58

The Twitch star hosted her first live stream since returning from Coachella. During the same broadcast, she provided her opinions regarding the attire worn by various internet personalities and streamers.

She took a look at influencers such as Lauren Giraldo, iGumdrop, and HasanAbi. She critiqued Lauren Giraldo's dress, which she wore during Coachella, and said:

"I really liked this outfit. I thought this was cool! There's like a cool shade and something underneath. Like, different color patches. I don't know, I thought it was cool! Yeah, damn! Very conflicting. I thought it was cool and textured."

A viewer in her chat by the name feartoosneaky made a sly remark:

"Hasan tier drip OMEGALUL (Twitch laughing emoticon)."

After the streamer read out the Twitch chatter's comments, she went on to roast the political streamer's attire by saying how he ended up dressing like military personnel.

After hilariously roasting Hasan's Coachella outfit, the 25-year-old streamer tried to get confirmation from her audience by asking them:

"Is it just me? Like, I... you know? What?"

She started to laugh after reading messages from some of her fans present in the Twitch chat. The Los Angeles native finished off the roast by saying:

"It's confusing!"

HasanAbi's Coachella outfit was a topic of debate on Twitter as many users thought his $1000 attire was overkill as it didn't sit well with the masses.

Many compared their own outfits to that of the Twitch streamer, which gained a lot of traction.

𝒜𝒾𝓇𝒾𝒹𝑒𝓈𝒸𝑒𝓃𝒸𝑒 藝術家 🩸 @airidescence …The $12 fit that I wore to distribute food vs that $1000+ fit at Coachella …The $12 fit that I wore to distribute food vs that $1000+ fit at Coachella https://t.co/KxTcZN45kq

A few of them tried to call out Hasan for allegedly being hypocritical.

punished ostonox @ostonox so this guy takes a private jet to coachella, wears a $1100 hawaiian shirt there, and is a "socialist"? 🙄 so this guy takes a private jet to coachella, wears a $1100 hawaiian shirt there, and is a "socialist"? 🙄 https://t.co/DV0eYfBknp

Hasan eventually responded to the immense backlash that he had been receiving from the public over his Coachella outfit.

hasanabi @hasanthehun it’s wild how the internet chooses villains. i do my best to be a good person everyday and ofc i have flaws. idk what people want from me. it’s wild how the internet chooses villains. i do my best to be a good person everyday and ofc i have flaws. idk what people want from me.

Fans react to Pokimane roasting HasanAbi's attire

Fans in the YouTube comment section played along with the streamer's roast and provided their stance on the subject.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via PokimaneToo/YouTube)

The Legacy Award winner continued by talking about her first visit to the California-based music festival. Later, she also reacted to Tyler "Ninja" Blevins' newly redesigned and rebranded logo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi