“It reminds me of a little hedgehog”: Pokimane reacts to Ninja’s rebranded logo

Ninja recently rebranded his well-known logo, and Pokimane reacted to his latest rebranding during her recent livestream.

Ninja @Ninja Same Ninja... new branding Same Ninja... new branding 💎 https://t.co/RvSKoSlx0Y

The latest iteration of Ninja’s signature logo received mixed reactions from the masses, with many thinking the older logo had better flair.

Pokimane reacted to the Fortnite sensation’s new logo and hilariously compared the updated design to a hedgehog. Talking a bit more about this, the OfflineTV (OTV) member roasted Ninja’s logo by saying:

“I really think about it, this is what it reminds me of, it reminds me of a little hedgehog! You know? It looked like a little hedgehog. Do you guys see it? It’s kind of like cute, like a little hedgehog logo!”

Pokimane reacts to Ninja’s new branding and shares thoughts on it

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer returned from Coachella on April 20 and streamed for five hours. During the same broadcast, she reacted to Ninja’s latest branding and shared her thoughts.

As she interacted with her viewers during the first initial hours of the stream, the Twitch star pulled up a tweet posted by esports shoutcaster and commentator Jake Lucky which talked about Ninja’s official new rebranding.

Pokimane asked her viewers if they were aware of this and said:

“So, I don’t know if you guys saw, but uh, Ninja rebranded, and Jake (Lucky) posted it, so it went from this (showing the older logo) to “Ninjoy” (showing the newer logo).”

She then shared her opinion regarding the rebranding by stating that she preferred the original logo:

“Can I just say, this rebrand made me realize how good his original branding actually was? Like, looking back at this, wait, this was really good actually.”

VOD for the YouTube clip starts at 02:06:09

The content creator tried to find the meaning behind the Fortnite icon’s new logo. She pondered for a bit and said:

“Someone said that this is for the Prime (Twitch Prime) logo, but I can’t tell if they are meme’ing.”

A viewer in her chat lobby said that his logo represented his iconic hair. Realizing this, the Twitch streamer said:

“Oh, that’s his hair. Okay, that makes sense.”

She then pulled up an image of a cute hedgehog on her screen and compared Ninja’s new logo with the cute spiny mammal.

Some viewers of Pokimane’s chat suggested that the streamer should take a look at Sentinels’ official Twitter handle.

The Valorant streamer viewed the organization’s tweet and was shocked.

The Twitch streamer reacting to Sentinels tweet (Image via PokimaneToo/YouTube)

The only word she could say after looking at the esports company’s new logo was:

“Bruh!”

After taking a few moments to gather her thoughts regarding this, the 25-year-old stated:

“I don’t have the ‘bruh’ sound. I wanted to play it.”

As a concluding remark, the Legacy Award winner laughed after taking a look at Sentinels’ logo and stated:

“To me, what’s really funny is that they (Sentinels) did this in an hour.”

She continued to react to content suggested to her for the next hour, following which she played Valorant for the second half of her stream.

Fans react to the streamer’s reaction

Followers present in the YouTube comment section joked about Ninja’s latest rebranded logo. Some mentioned that they could do something along similar lines to Canva.

Fans reacting to the streamer's reaction (Images via PokimaneToo/YouTube)

The Los Angeles-based streamer is one of the most prominent female content creators on the platform and has achieved the massive milestone of more than 9 million followers on her Twitch channel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer