Ninja's new branding garners mixed reactions, fans compare it to OTK and Twitch Prime logos

Tyler "Ninja" unveiled his rebrand on Twitter today. The rebrand features a new logo for the streamer, which follows contemporary designs and trends of minimalism.

The new logo received mixed reviews from fans, with some arguing in favor of the clean design. Others deemed the logo as a downgrade while comparing it to other brands on Twitch.

Ninja's new branding receives mixed reviews

Blevins posted a 48 second video on Twitter showing off the newly designed logo for his brand. The most prominent feature is the blue spiked icon, representing the blue hair the streamer was synonymous with during his initial rise to fame.

The Fortnite streamer is one of the biggest names on Twitch. Naturally, when a change like this is implemented, people will have a wide range of opinions. Many of his fans and peers liked the change. The design seems modern, clean and innocuous at first glance. However, others criticized it as generic, comparing it to the logos of other brands on Twitch, such as OTK and Twitch Prime.

Others expressed their disappointment with the implementation of the rebrand itself, preferring the sharper logo style of his previous branding. Many directly compared the new logo to the previous one, calling it a "downgrade."

There was some confusion about the font used in the logo as well. The lowercase "a" caused some people to think that the logo read "Ninjoi."

There's always a risk with making changes to a brand that works. Ninja is about as much of a "name-brand" as Twitch streamers get, with over 17 million followers and a large presence on both digital and traditional media. He is one of the first gamers to truly become a household name.

Fan's react to Ninja's rebrand

Many fans and fellow streamers took to the streamer's Twitter announcement to express their approval of the new logo.

Others noted that the logo seemed familiar, comparing it in memes to Twitch Prime and OTK's logo. Some even compared the blue-haired logo to the Sydney Opera House.

Fans who were disappointed with the rebrand consistently called it a downgrade, offering side-by-side comparisons to the streamer's previous logos. Many questioned if there was even a need to rebrand at all, saying that they liked the previous logo better.

While some fans may not like the new logo right now, it is likely that many of them will grow accustomed to it with time.

