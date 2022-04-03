5 streamers banned from games while live streaming

Twitch is an ever-growing platform for streamers to showcase their talent and hard work. Right now, streaming is much more than just a mere hobby. It has become one of the greatest sources of livelihood for many people out there.

Notably, over the past few years, streaming as a full-time professional career has risen to immense popularity due to its fan-following on the purple as well as red platforms. Naturally, with such great perks, there are many downsides.

Being a streamer or content creator online is not as straightforward as it looks on screen most of the time. Going live in front of millions of people can prove quite a responsibility, as there is no space for any mistake. Everything they do, every move they make, and every word they say can cost them their entire career in this industry.

And since it's a live stream, nothing can be edited. Once it's out, it's out for good. There is absolutely nothing that one can do about it.

Five times streamers banned from games while live streaming

5) Faze Jarvis

Jarvis @liljarviss Twitch is banned so YouTube link in the next tweet. No facecam this time so good luck banning me Epic. Twitch is banned so YouTube link in the next tweet. No facecam this time so good luck banning me Epic.

Imagine building an entire streaming career in Fortnite only to get banned for life in the end. That's precisely what happened to Popular Fortnite gamer Faze Jarvis.

He was permanently suspended from the battle royale for using the aimbot live on stream. It is a cheating software that automatically shoots at enemies with highly accurate success rates.

Arguably, using such tricks to get more kills in front of millions of viewers deserves a permanent ban.

4) Ninja

Fortnite icon Ninja was banned from Apex Legend while trying to stream the game live way back in 2018. Although he is majorly known for streaming Fortnite, the mixer streamer also tries his hands at multiple different titles.

And that's what happened in 2018, Ninja tried to livestream Apex Legends, but surprisingly, the title notified the star that his account had been banned. To date, the true reason for this sudden suspension is unknown, making it one of the top in-game bans on livestreams.

3) Solista

Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ @AntiCheatPD Cheating doesnt pay. Another cheater banned live. Remember to join our discord to continue reporting cheaters! Cheating doesnt pay. Another cheater banned live. Remember to join our discord to continue reporting cheaters! https://t.co/8ibDXmY4h3

Popular Volarant streamer Solista was banned from Riot Games' shooter as he cheated on the livestream. Ranking up in this game is not easy, and many players take the easy route to rank up.

And that's precisely what the Radiant Varorant player did. Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, he was caught on the livestream as the title's anti-cheat system is considered one of the best for filtering out hackers and cheaters.

Valorant has been able to actively pluck out hackers using some cheat codes to rank up, and some are even getting banned on livestreams, just like Solista.

2) Quin69

Quin @quinrex



but then go out of there way to permaban my temp borrowed account? do they just hate streamers??? what is @RiotSupport up to lmao? literally turning a blind eye to people abusing the report system & clearly breaking the rules in order to harass streamers...but then go out of there way to permaban my temp borrowed account? do they just hate streamers??? what is @RiotSupport up to lmao? literally turning a blind eye to people abusing the report system & clearly breaking the rules in order to harass streamers...but then go out of there way to permaban my temp borrowed account? do they just hate streamers??? https://t.co/6C5H19Spdz

A recent livestream ban was faced by none other than League of Legends streamer Quintin, popularly known as Quin69. He was handed a 14-day suspension for intentionally losing or dying in-game due to 'stream sniping.'

However, the matter isn't as simple as it might sound. To bypass the 14-day suspension, Quin69 created a brand new account, only to get a permanent ban from League of Legends.

Quin69's reaction when he got banned from League of Legends (Image via- Sportskeeda)

However, something worth noting here is that this is his temporary account that received a permanent ban and not his primary one

1) xQc

Twitch sensation xQc has been banned from GTA RP servers five times. Considering his fun and outspoken personality, the streamer tends to get into a lot of trouble on the NoPixel server and majorly ends up in a dramatic situation.

His first suspension on the GTA RP server came a little more than a year ago (Feburaray 2021) when he knocked down players while driving carefreely around the map. Naturally, this action led to a 10-day ban followed by his 2nd ban just a month later.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer