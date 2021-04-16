Radiant-ranked cheating Valorant player banned live

Valorant, just like other competitive multiplayer shooter games, has an underbelly of cheating problems of its own. Although it’s not arguably as prevalent in Valorant as in, say, CS: GO, it’s still a very pertinent issue that plagues the scene.

A Radiant-ranked Valorant streamer, Solista, was recently banned during a livestream. The "Cheater Detected" red screen popped up on his stream, as he softly mumbled a barely convincing "What? Really dude...?"

Cheating doesnt pay. Another cheater banned live. Remember to join our discord to continue reporting cheaters! pic.twitter.com/8ibDXmY4h3 — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) April 15, 2021

Apparently, as news from multiple sources emerge, Riot Vanguard had not been able to automatically ban Solista. It happened after a number of manual reports from The Anti-Cheat Police Department, who work closely with Riot Games and other developers. They tweeted the clip and requested players to continue reporting cheaters in the group's discord channel.

Radiant Ranked Valorant players gets banned on livestream

Solista was a rising Valorant pubstar in NA, where he last held the leaderboard rank of #65. The pros playing against him in the ranked games, in fact, admitted to having thought that Solista had really crisp aim.

But as it’s been found out in the clip, which has made its way to the ‘livestream fail’ hall of fame, it can be perceived from Solista’s reaction that he probably had seen it coming, as there was little to no shock on his face. But, it needs to be noted that this clip does not show him cheating, but only his reaction to the ban.

But as more clips were dug out from his Twitch channel following this huge fiasco, there were multiple anomalies found that strengthened the argument of Solista cheating. There are clips where he has not clicked his mouse button, but his weapon fired in-game.

Advertisement

This means he was using something akin to a Triggerbot, which makes the weapon instantaneously fire as the player draws their mouse cursor on the enemy.

Quite strangely, Solista has been seemingly enjoying the attention on Twitter, as he is on a spree retweeting every player’s tweet celebrating his ban.