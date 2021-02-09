The story of FaZe Jarvis: Where is the YouTuber now after his permanent ban from Fortnite

FaZe Jarvis was infamously banned for cheating in Fortnite, but it barely affected his career at all.

Last week, Jarvis tried to stream Fortnite again. Jarvis has already been permanently banned from Fortnite twice, which makes it unlikely that he will ever be allowed back into the game. He tweeted out a taunt to Epic Games and started a Fortnite stream on YouTube Live.

Live on YouTube right now playing fortnite! #FREEJARVIS https://t.co/c4fmTd49VH — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) February 2, 2021

It took Epic Games 16 minutes to take Jarvis down again. It is surprising that Epic Games still hasn't resorted to legal action against FaZe Clan for not stopping Jarvis because he is still an active member of FaZe. The yearly ban is just part of a strange pattern that Jarvis has gone through since his first permanent ban.

Jarvis continues to make content revolving around Fortnite, with the difference being that he doesn't play the game. He's made a video mocking his ban, he's used Fortnite in his video thumbnails, and he's even been in events about Fortnite.

Looking at his YouTube channel will present videos of FaZe Jarvis playing Fortnite under a different account. The difference is that Jarvis streaming will get him kicked out of the game, but playing regularly won't. Jarvis really only stopped streaming Fortnite, but he has not stopped playing it.

Twitch is banned so YouTube link in the next tweet. No facecam this time so good luck banning me Epic. — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) February 2, 2021

Epic Games hasn't gone after Jarvis or the FaZe clan for his regular content, but they would have every right to do so. For now, the only difference between Jarvis before his ban and now is that he now has more ways to clickbait viewers.

FaZe Jarvis' brother really believes he will be unbanned eventually but that seems unrealistic

FaZe Kay, Jarvis' brother, is completely aware that Jarvis breaks the terms of his ban every month. Despite this, he is sure that eventually, Epic Games will give in and let Jarvis play again.

when Epic Games unbans Jarvis... — FaZe Kay (@FaZeKay) February 9, 2021

This is hard to imagine because Jarvis mocks Epic Games every time he publicly streams Fortnite. In fact, Jarvis made an entire music video mocking Epic Games.

This hasn't stopped Kay from believing it will end soon, but it's hard to see what leg Jarvis has to stand on. Being banned, staying quiet, and trying to get on Epic Games' good side is one thing, but Jarvis is clearly going down another route entirely.

