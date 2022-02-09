5 streamers Twitch can’t afford to lose to Facebook Gaming or YouTube

Twitch is considered the biggest streaming platform online, hosting many of the top names in the space. But what if some were to jump ship and join other streaming sites like Facebook or YouTube?

Here are a few of the top creators on the platform that the site should try to hang on to as best they can.

5 streamers that Twitch should try to keep

The following list is made to highlight five streamers that are huge on Twitch. While each streamer is important in its own unique way, this article will try to evaluate their impact on the platform and what leaving the platform could do.

5) Hasanabi

Hasan "HasanAbi" is a political commentator who covers the latest world news and American politics. He is of Turkish descent, born and raised in the US. Known for his left-wing commentary, HasanAbi (abi means big brother in Turkish) is a part of the newsgroup "The Young Turks," which is where he reportedly developed his political beliefs.

hasanabi @hasanthehun

Hasan is the biggest political streamer on the platform, making him a very unique and useful person to have on the site. If he were to move to another website, Twitch would lose its top political streamer, along with almost all of Hasan's audience, making a big difference in the variety of content that could be found on the site.

Overall, having a more diverse group of large creators helps the platform expand its portfolio of interesting and unique individuals, making the site more appealing to a wider audience. Hasan's presence creates more diversity among the top creators, therefore bringing in more diversity in the userbase.

4) Sykkuno

Sykkuno, a member of Offline TV (OTV), is another of the biggest creators on the site, playing games with other OTV members and various other large streamers. Sykkuno is very well known for his very active and large fanbase online, constantly bringing his name into the trending topics on Twitter.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno











While his content of playing video games isn't new, his devoted fans and his constant collaborations make him an extremely popular streamer. Whenever he goes live, tens of thousands of viewers flock to watch him. If Twitch were to lose a streamer like Sykkuno with such a devoted fanbase, his entire audience would go as well, along with the money that Sykkuno brings to the table through subscriptions and donations.

All in all, wherever Sykkuno goes, his large fanbase goes as well, making him a top priority for Twitch to keep.

3) Mizkif

Matt "Mizkif" is one of the most well-known faces on the platform, making a name for himself by consistently streaming with top creators and by co-founding the streaming organization One True King (OTK). His content is always changing around what the latest fad is, using the trends to give himself a boost in popularity and profits.

Mizkif @REALMizkif









Mizkif's adaptability makes him one of the most versatile streamers on the site, as he can easily go from silently watching MasterChef to an audience of thousands to hosting his very successful gameshow Parasocial. The possibilities for Mizkif's content are practically endless as he has surrounded himself with a variety of interesting and unique streamers that are just a call away.

If Twitch were to lose Mizkif, they would lose one of their smartest streamers, and the audience he carries. Losing one of the head members of OTK may prompt more of their members to move platforms as well, possibly creating a chain reaction of streamers leaving. It's safer to keep Mizkif than to risk losing him and countless others.

2) xQc

Felix "xQc" is the biggest creator on Twitch, holding his top position by creating an extremely unique fanbase around him. The streamer plays a variety of games with his friends, like Sykkuno, and maintains tens of thousands of viewers every stream, usually broadcasting for more than ten hours a day, sometimes up to twenty. His consistent streams and unique personality have created a base of extremely obsessive fans.

xQc @xQc I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno HE IS REAL. ALSO DON'T MIND THE SHIRT IT WAS @LudwigAhgren IDEA I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno HE IS REAL. ALSO DON'T MIND THE SHIRT IT WAS @LudwigAhgren IDEA https://t.co/cq5GrXDibx

His status as the number one creator on Twitch gives him a huge priority to keep on the site because if he left, he would most certainly drag his fans along with him. xQc's viewers also make up a considerable amount of other large streamer's viewer bases, meaning that Felix's departure would hurt other top creators considerably.

Truly, if Twitch were to somehow lose xQc to another site, it would be an all-around loss, as he brings in the most money for the company out of all the other streamers.

1) Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" is the biggest female streamer on the internet, being one of the largest Twitch streamers and a part of OTV. Her presence online has been consistent and ever-growing, being the perfect candidate for the face of the platform. She holds many loyal fans in her audience, who are constantly attempting to defend her from hateful messages.

pokimane @pokimanelol









She is the largest member of OTV and brings in tens of thousands of viewers to her stream, making her a very important centerpiece on Twitch. She is constantly collaborating with the largest creators on the platform, and is very good friends with everyone on this list. While she has just recently signed with Twitch for the foreseeable future, there could always be a possibility of her moving sites once her contract expires again.

If she were to leave, she would be taking her fans, her very brand-safe identity, the massive amounts of money she brings in, and the title of largest female streamer to another competitor. Losing her means losing potential money and viewers, as she has continued to grow on the platform despite many challenges thrown her way.

Wherever Pokimane streams will then be known as the home of the largest female streamer, it would be wise for Twitch to keep the king and queen of streaming on their site as long as they can.

Even if some of these streamers may hold more influence than others on the list, they all have the individual influence to make Twitch a lot of money and bring in a lot more viewers. Each is uniquely important, and are stronger if they are all in one place. If one leaves, many others may follow.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi