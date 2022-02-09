Pokimane claims Ninja and Jessica Blevins have still not apologized to her after JiDion hate-raid drama

Pokimane claims that she has yet to receive an apology from Ninja and Jessica Blevins over the JiDion drama, even though JiDion himself publicly apologized.
This seemingly never-ending drama started when streamer JiDion sent his audience to flood Pokimane's chat with hurtful comments and to spam the message "L + Ratio," a term used to put someone down by saying they're less important. Once this was brought to Twitch's attention, JiDion received an indefinite ban. After JiDion received the ban, Ninja said on his stream that he would attempt to help him by contacting someone at Twitch. Whether Ninja did this or not is unclear, but he did say he would.
Once Poki heard that Ninja was attempting to assist the banned streamer, she took to her stream to say that she found it distasteful on Ninja's part to try and help JiDion. These directed comments prompted Jessica Blevins, manager and wife of Ninja, to message Poki in an attempt to silence her, threatening a defamation lawsuit if she kept talking about Ninja's comments. Pokimane stated that she would be ready for a lawsuit and would not back down from her stance on the matter.
Recently, Jessica Blevins announced that she would be stepping down from her manager position for Ninja. Poki talked about this latest development of the drama on stream while playing Valorant.
Pokimane expresses her annoyance with Ninja and Jessica
Pokimane found it ironic that someone who believes that empathy is their strongsuit wasn't apologizing for adding more hate towards someone else:
"For someone to refuse to apologize to you after you receive an insane amount of harassment, and then for them to be quoted in an article saying "'empathy is (Jessica's) superpower'..."
She also stated on stream that she found it "unbelievable" that JiDion made an apology faster than Ninja who jumped in late:
"The funniest thing about all of this is that the guy who started it all was faster to apologize to me than Ninja and Jessica Blevins! Like, I can't even believe it!"
Twitter users reacted to the video above, stating their annoyance at the never-ending drama:
It seems like most users on the internet are fed up with the topic and want it to be over with. It remains to be seen if Poki drops the issue. Ninja is yet to respond at the time of writing. With the way this drama has been going, fans may not get anything definitive for a while.