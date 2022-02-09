Pokimane claims Ninja and Jessica Blevins have still not apologized to her after JiDion hate-raid drama

Pokimane claims that she has yet to receive an apology from Ninja and Jessica Blevins over the JiDion drama, even though JiDion himself publicly apologized.

This seemingly never-ending drama started when streamer JiDion sent his audience to flood Pokimane's chat with hurtful comments and to spam the message "L + Ratio," a term used to put someone down by saying they're less important. Once this was brought to Twitch's attention, JiDion received an indefinite ban. After JiDion received the ban, Ninja said on his stream that he would attempt to help him by contacting someone at Twitch. Whether Ninja did this or not is unclear, but he did say he would.

Once Poki heard that Ninja was attempting to assist the banned streamer, she took to her stream to say that she found it distasteful on Ninja's part to try and help JiDion. These directed comments prompted Jessica Blevins, manager and wife of Ninja, to message Poki in an attempt to silence her, threatening a defamation lawsuit if she kept talking about Ninja's comments. Pokimane stated that she would be ready for a lawsuit and would not back down from her stance on the matter.

Recently, Jessica Blevins announced that she would be stepping down from her manager position for Ninja. Poki talked about this latest development of the drama on stream while playing Valorant.

Pokimane expresses her annoyance with Ninja and Jessica

Pokimane found it ironic that someone who believes that empathy is their strongsuit wasn't apologizing for adding more hate towards someone else:

"For someone to refuse to apologize to you after you receive an insane amount of harassment, and then for them to be quoted in an article saying "'empathy is (Jessica's) superpower'..."

She also stated on stream that she found it "unbelievable" that JiDion made an apology faster than Ninja who jumped in late:

"The funniest thing about all of this is that the guy who started it all was faster to apologize to me than Ninja and Jessica Blevins! Like, I can't even believe it!"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane saying that Ninja and Jessica Blevins have still not apologized for the Jidion situation. She later says the Ninja/Jidion drama was likely the final straw in Jessica looking to step down as Ninja's manager. Pokimane saying that Ninja and Jessica Blevins have still not apologized for the Jidion situation. She later says the Ninja/Jidion drama was likely the final straw in Jessica looking to step down as Ninja's manager. https://t.co/oTljtyEAJI

Twitter users reacted to the video above, stating their annoyance at the never-ending drama:

x_x Watch @DeadWatchx_x @JakeSucky Does she have to find an argument for everything god she patched the drama like get over it jesus @JakeSucky Does she have to find an argument for everything god she patched the drama like get over it jesus

Stabzy @StabzyFN @JakeSucky He moved on, clearly she still has not @JakeSucky He moved on, clearly she still has not 💀

jax @jaxlscool @JakeSucky What do they have to apologise for holy she just fishes for drama @JakeSucky What do they have to apologise for holy she just fishes for drama

b0ssy @b0ssyCS @JakeSucky LOWKEY ITS SOOOO FUNNNNNYYYYYYYYYYY I CANT STOP LAUGHING @JakeSucky LOWKEY ITS SOOOO FUNNNNNYYYYYYYYYYY I CANT STOP LAUGHING 😐 https://t.co/t2pz9BqR0f

M_xyz @zerepiom @JakeSucky It’s cringe how high up on her horse she’s sitting expecting an apology from someone who didn’t do anything wrong @JakeSucky It’s cringe how high up on her horse she’s sitting expecting an apology from someone who didn’t do anything wrong

It seems like most users on the internet are fed up with the topic and want it to be over with. It remains to be seen if Poki drops the issue. Ninja is yet to respond at the time of writing. With the way this drama has been going, fans may not get anything definitive for a while.

Edited by Siddharth Satish