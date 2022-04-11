Fortnite streamer Tfue and Ninja’s wife Jessica Blevins appear to make up after past drama

It seems to be a good ending for Ninja, his manager and wife Jessica Blevins, and rival Tfue nearly two years after the latter's viral dispute. The three have had their fair share of controversies throughout the years, but the squabble between Jessica and Tfue goes back to a more recent timeline.

However, according to Jessica's most recent tweet with a very unforgettable caption, everyone involved seems to have resolved their conflict for one cute group photo:

Why did Tfue and Ninja's wife have beef in the first place?

It all dates back to Fortnite star and streamer Turner "Tfue" adding fuel to a fire that he probably should not have been playing with. In June 2020, Jessica replied to a tweet by streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" regarding comments made by fellow streamer Felix "xQc" on the real reason why streamers do charity streams. She disagreed vehemently with what xQc and his community had to say:

Jessica Blevins @JessicaBlevins @DrLupo @xQc @StJude This guy always has some trash to say 🙄 I’ve literally never heard of a single streamer getting paid to raise money, and per FTC rules if they WERE it would have to be easily known to the public. Keep doing amazing things! @DrLupo @xQc @StJude This guy always has some trash to say 🙄 I’ve literally never heard of a single streamer getting paid to raise money, and per FTC rules if they WERE it would have to be easily known to the public. Keep doing amazing things!

xQc, who was tagged, did not take her trash-talk lightly. He replied back in a very passive-aggressive tone, referring to her as "sweetie" and implying that she was probably saving face for possible illicit activities she may have been doing behind the scenes:

xQc @xQc @JessicaBlevins @DrLupo @StJude Of course I was going to answer sweetie, I was eating breakfast, fueling up for a productive day. Not very relatable I know! You should teach me a thing or 2 about fundraisers i'm sure you know a thing or two about raising funds. I mean, these gucci bags don't pay for themselves. @JessicaBlevins @DrLupo @StJude Of course I was going to answer sweetie, I was eating breakfast, fueling up for a productive day. Not very relatable I know! You should teach me a thing or 2 about fundraisers i'm sure you know a thing or two about raising funds. I mean, these gucci bags don't pay for themselves.

But Jessica diverted the conversation and zoned in on the word "sweetie" in now-deleted tweets. It was in this instance that she accused xQc of casual sexism for appearing to not take her seriously:

Jessica Blevins @JessicaBlevins @Ninja @xQc X-It’s very clear you don’t respect women, or really anyone with again, the trash, I’ve heard you spew. If you want to be sexist and act like because I’m married to a successful man that it makes me a do-nothing mooching woman, that’s your choice to be that kind of person. @Ninja @xQc X-It’s very clear you don’t respect women, or really anyone with again, the trash, I’ve heard you spew. If you want to be sexist and act like because I’m married to a successful man that it makes me a do-nothing mooching woman, that’s your choice to be that kind of person.

Although she had the right idea about the reality of women in gaming, xQc believed that this was not the time and place for that:

xQc @xQc @JessicaBlevins @Ninja THE LACK OF SELF-AWARENESS IS INSANE. JESSICA, YOUR HUSBAND IS AN ICON OF OUR SPHERE. DOES THAT SINK IN? IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU BEING A WOMEN. How dare you use the SEXISM card in such a trivial interaction, lumping in actual victims of sexism especially in gaming. yikes @JessicaBlevins @Ninja THE LACK OF SELF-AWARENESS IS INSANE. JESSICA, YOUR HUSBAND IS AN ICON OF OUR SPHERE. DOES THAT SINK IN? IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU BEING A WOMEN. How dare you use the SEXISM card in such a trivial interaction, lumping in actual victims of sexism especially in gaming. yikes

So where does Tfue fit into all of this? After Jessica made it clear on her Twitter how much xQc's comment bothered her, the Fortnite star took to Instagram to call out his rival's wife in what appeared to be an attempt to make light of the situation.

Ninja and Tfue have never really been on good terms in the past, given their history of bad blood, which more than likely explains why Tfue felt the urge to antagonize the situation. But things might just be turning around for the both of them and everyone else surrounding them. Regardless of the past, friends and fans were ecstatic to witness the favorable outcome in the end after Jessica posted the photo:

A handful of fans were confused yet elated about the fact that Ninja and Tfue were able to be in the same space despite their prior animosities towards each other:

Ryan @DodgysDD @JessicaBlevins @Tfue @Ninja this is crazy… no one would’ve ever guessed to see a picture like this when tfue and ninja first ever encountered eachother near salty springs when tfue killed ninja with the hunting rifle lol @JessicaBlevins @Tfue @Ninja this is crazy… no one would’ve ever guessed to see a picture like this when tfue and ninja first ever encountered eachother near salty springs when tfue killed ninja with the hunting rifle lol

And one fan joked about xQc's involvement in all of this:

While it's unclear whether Ninja and Tfue's personal feud has ended for good, Jessica will hopefully not be caught in the crossfire again for quite some time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish