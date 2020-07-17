Fortnite: Toxic streamer Tfue attempts to troll Ninja’s wife

Fortnite has its fair share of toxic personalities, and Tfue is probably at the peak for both. Tfue is a highly skilled Fortnite player, but his skill is often shadowed by his toxic personality. Now it appears Tfue is attempting to get under the Blevins’ skin by trolling Ninja’s wife on Instagram.

Tfue in the Fortnite community

In the wake of multiple streamers leaving the Fortnite community, some even citing toxicity as one of the reasons why, it’s a bit curious to see Tfue encapsulating all those issues at once. Knowing full well about fellow streamer xQc’s recent fight with Jessica Blevins on social media, Tfue shows his casual disrespect for Jessica by posting a suggestive picture of him shirtless with the message “Hey sweetie @jessicablevins.”

Others have accused the Fortnite community of encouraging and rewarding toxicity. If this is true, it could be that Tfue plays up this behavior in order to win attention from members of the Fortnite community, either to advance his career as a streamer, or possibly simply because he enjoys it. Regardless of the reasons, Tfue continues to show how his personality appears to fit in perfectly within this community.

Online Toxicity and Fortnite

I think everybody and every gamer has been toxic at LEAST once, weather they are trolling or not for content as well. And when it comes to ACTUALLY getting triggered or pissed off by a complete douche who sometimes has no reason to, it is hard not to boast your accomplishments. https://t.co/Wxt2tPZkxL — Ninja (@Ninja) July 14, 2020

The internet has been a toxic space for quite some time. The thin protection offered by anonymity allows people to indulge in their worst behavior, something which few spaces have managed to find a solution for. To some degree, it is unclear whether Epic even wants to do anything about the ongoing toxicity within their game’s community.

Toxic behavior typically appeals to the young people who play these games. They can find it entertaining or funny, but are often too immature to understand the potential consequences for their behavior. This is a typical part of growing up as teens are not yet fully matured.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of older members of the Fortnite community to set an example for the younger ones, and for community enforcers like Epic to adequately police this community. Hopefully Epic will realize that saying nothing about this kind of behavior from prominent members of the Fortnite community can only hurt their game in the long run.