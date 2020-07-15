Fortnite: Pros form team “One Percent,” purchases gaming mansion

Five Fortnite pros have banded together to purchase a lavish gaming mansion, reportedly paid for in full. They have since dubbed themselves team One Percent and are now attempting to sell to envious fans.

(Image Credit: Kotaku)

First of all, congratulations to these young pros in being able to afford this purchase. Even with five incomes of these Fortnite pros combined, I’m sure acquiring this house was a big decision for all of you.

However, it’s pretty noticeable that almost everyone commenting on this can’t help but mention that this seemed like a questionable decision at best and a gross display of disconnectedness at worst, though there is another interpretation that has to do with the demographics involved that I’ll get to later.

A questionable investment

1/These streamers bought a mansion, and people are calling it excessive, etc. But these seem like good kids. My argument is they didn't go far enough. Hear me out. https://t.co/mlRTV5ZSDH — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) July 10, 2020

6/Not to mention, there needs to be the "dispute" room, which has a floating disc in the center with spikes when you and your roommates have no other option to settle an argument than a fight to the death. pic.twitter.com/rjqdHOkdrZ — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) July 10, 2020

Typical advice is that a home is a good investment for a family since property tends to appreciate in value over a period of decades, and if you own your home you can expect your equity to increase alongside it. So long as you can continue to pay taxes on the more valuable home, your net worth will balloon alongside it.

However, it is hard to imagine any one of these five intending to start a family out of this house, or even wanting to stay there for an extended period of time. Gaming houses notoriously tend to spark conflict, even under the best of circumstances. Still, it’s clear to see why they are attempting to brand themselves and create content and merchandise around their group, as the house can become a symbol of their Fortnite brand identity.

Fortnite team with an out of touch name

(Image Credit: Washington Post)

Perhaps another sign that some questionable decisions were made by this group is their Fortnite team name. It is possible that the team name was designed to spark a controversy, as the old adage says “there is no such thing as bad publicity.”

However, it is more likely this group chose the name due to its association with the super rich, either tactlessly gloating about their success or desperately wishing to achieve it.

Regardless of which it is, their name does not suggest success or wealth in this context, but rather naivety and disconnectedness; both of which scare off investors and invite con-men. To put it simply, if this mansion somehow leads to further success, then they will have a modest income after the expenses of owning a large property. If it does not lead to further success, it could lead to financial ruin.

Their personality and skill at Fortnite, however, is something they can sell with little support, so even total loss of their assets will likely not spell complete disaster for these Fortnite pros.