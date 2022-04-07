Ninja shares his time spent playing Fortnite, and its more than 1 year of game time

Many casual gamers might be ashamed of their playing time in certain games like Fortnite. Many consoles track how long players play games and keep a record for them, and sometimes that number can be embarrassing.

Some gamers may not want to admit that they might have spent 300 hours playing Elden Ring or 350 days playing Minecraft. Regardless, the information is there for them to see.

For pro gamers, that number doesn't matter. It's not like they're shirking responsibilities in favor of the game. That game is their only responsibility. So when Ninja shares just how much he's played Fortnite, it's not embarrassing. It is, however, insane.

Ninja's time spent playing Fortnite in his career is insane

Ninja checked the time spent on the stream and then shared it on Twitter. The actual number is more than what anyone would likely have guessed. Ninja has played Fortnite for over 389 days, which is more than most people have spent doing anything.

Ninja is just 30 years old, so he's played the game for over 3% of his life. The game has only been around for 1,653 days (at the time of writing). Hence, Ninja has played it for almost 25% of the game's life. It's crazy to think of it in those terms, but that's the truth.

He captioned it with a simple question:

"Do I have the MOST hours in @FortniteGame?!"

The game has gotten a lot of playtime this season (Image via Epic Games)

Maybe not, but he's got to be near the top of the list. Ship, who is considered one of the best players in the world and holds countless records, hesitated to share his time spent playing, but he's outdone Ninja.

For Ship, that 437 days represents 26% of the game's lifespan. It's an insane amount of time spent on one game, but it does speak to these players' dedication.

Ship's records speak for themselves, and his case as the best player in the world is legitimate. Ninja can also claim that, and he can also boast of being the most popular player in the world.

Neither of them would have that today if they didn't dedicate over a year of their life in cumulative time to the game. That's the dedication it takes (and the amount of time many don't have) to be one of the best.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar