Who is Ship in Fortnite? The legend with unfathomable victories and kills in the game

There are several notable Fortnite players. Since the game burst onto the scene in 2017, quite a few prominent gamers have risen to fame. Players like Ninja, SypherPK, and more have all landed firmly in the mainstream.

One of the lesser-known stars of Fortnite is Ship, who should have more of a following. Being called the most outstanding player ever is subjective, but Ship can make a legitimate claim to that title. Here's who he is and why he might be the best to do it.

Fortnite Ship: Who is the record-holding streamer?

Ship's Twitch page (Image via Twitch)

Ship is a popular Twitch streamer with 136 thousand followers. That doesn't put him on the streaming level of Ninja (who has 17.4 million followers), but Ship can claim something that no one else can.

Currently, Ship is the Guinness World Record holder for most eliminations and wins in Fortnite, and that's not likely to change any time soon. That information comes courtesy of his Twitter and Instagram bios.

Who is the best at something that can be tricky to figure out a lot of the time? However, if someone were to say Ship was the best Fortnite player of all time, they'd have significant evidence to back up that claim.

Thanks to the introduction of the Victory Crown, viewers can see how many wins Ship has gotten this season alone (with a crown).

The Victory Crown emote shows the number of wins for each player with a crown, and Ship reached 1,300 wins on February 8. One can only imagine how many he has, including when he doesn't get a crown.

Most players can't even fathom playing 1,300 matches a season, let alone winning that many. The level of play that Ship has is impressive. Ship may not boast the same social media numbers as other gamers, but he can boast in-game statistics that no other player can.

Ship regularly streams the game on his Twitch channel for viewers interested in checking out the record-breaking gamer and seeing what he can do.

