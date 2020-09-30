Fortnite: Top 5 players with the most wins

The Victory Royale screen in Fortnite is one of the best feelings in all of gaming. Players can dance in the face of those spectating with one of Fortnite's silly emotes. It's a celebration that, arguably, can't be topped.

For some players, that Victory Royale screen is a common occurrence. There are players with thousands of wins on Fortnite. This goes across solos, duos, and squads. It is an amazing feat to get just one victory, but several thousand is an entirely different story.

5 players with the most Fortnite wins

#5 – Silent

Silent is a competitive Fortnite player who also features in streams. He likes to play with viewers and interact with those watching as well. No doubt, he has carried some viewers to the Victory Royale. He is a self-proclaimed Arena mode grinder, and he dominates the Fortnite realm with nearly 7,000 total wins.

#4 – R1xbox

R1xbox currently has the second most total wins in Fortnite. He has gotten that precious Victory Royale screen over 11,000 times. More than half of those wins were secured all by himself in the Solo mode of the battle royale. It's an incredible feat to say the least, and there's no doubt that he'll be looking to add to that win count.

#3 – SypherPK

SypherPK is one streamer who absolutely blew up when he started playing Fortnite. He still streams and uploads videos to his YouTube regularly. Lately, he has turned his focus to entertaining rather than winning. Several of his uploads involve made up challenges with him, simply just having fun. With almost 6,000 total wins, he still sits within the top 50 all time.

#2 – Ship

Ship is the top Fortnite winner of all time and it's not even close. His total win count has almost reached 20,000. While he does not hold the spot for most Duo wins, he runs away with the top prize in both Solo and Squads modes. With just over 54,000 YouTube subscribers, it is crazy to think that he isn't as popular as some of the other players. His win tally is almost equal to the second and third place winners' totals combined.

#1 – Ninja

Of course Ninja is first on this list. While he doesn't have the most wins, his total is incredible. Ninja is one of the most popular streamers around, if not the most popular. He boasts over 7,600 wins. Considering that he exited Fortnite for some time, where he went on to play other games moving from one streaming platform to another, his total is actually even more astounding. All of that took place, and he is still within the top 20 on the all time win charts.