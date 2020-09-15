Top 5 Fortnite Players to watch out for in 2020

Fortnite may be unable to obtain previous levels of popularity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn't stopped the battle royale giant. Fortnite won't be able to host LAN events or a World Cup but competitive gameplay has not taken a backseat. Scrimmages and weekly online tournaments are still taking place.

The old guard seems it may soon be replaced by the new, however. Fortnite in 2020 is a completely different beast compared to years past. Several younger up and coming players are ready to take center stage. There are quite a few that should not be overlooked.

5 Fortnite players to watch for in 2020

#5 – Benjyfishy

Benjyfishy plays for NRG and is one of the more notable younger Fortnite stars. It is crazy to think that at his level, he can still improve. Benjy was given his own Fortnite tournament held right within the Fortnite competitive section. If this doesn't tell you that he is still on the rise, nothing will. Forget players to watch in 2020, Benjyfishy may just be a top 10 Fortnite player in the world.

#4- Fray

Fray, to put it simply, just plays smart. His play style focuses on strategy. He is just one big brain move away from taking his Fortnite career to the next level. The current direction of the game is seeing strategy become more and more viable rather than going nuts and crossing your fingers. If Fray can keep it up, he could easily become one of the top players in all of Fortnite.

#3 & #2 – Diggy and Marz

Number three and number two come as a package deal. Diggy and Marz are almost inseparable as a duo but can also hold their own as solo players. 2020 has seen a slower pace in Fortnite, which this duo has seemingly perfected. They came out of nowhere in the last Winterfest Royale. Continuing to perform well as a duo and individual players will skyrocket them to superstardom in no time.

#1 - Bugha

Bugha, the reigning Fortnite World Cup Solos champion, is not going anywhere. 2020 is winding down but there is still plenty of time left for him to continue making his mark. Things have calmed down since that World Cup victory but eyes should not be taken off of Bugha. Until another Fornite World Cup comes around, he's still the best there is. That's reason enough to watch for him to prove he still belongs in the competitive scene.