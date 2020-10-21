Top 3 popular streamers who are struggling after Mixer shutdown

Gamers everywhere can agree on one thing. The shutdown of Mixer was an awful moment for the streaming industry. Competition is always a good thing, and Microsoft looked to be growing Mixer's popularity quite well. Instead, the surprise announcement of Mixer closing its doors shocked the gaming world.

While some of the more popular streamers like Ninja and Shroud were bought out of their contracts and free to stream elsewhere, the majority of Mixer streamers were left to fend for themselves. Yes, Facebook Gaming invited Mixer streamers with open arms, but it was not a fitting arrangement for many. There are still streamers feeling the effects of the Mixer shutdown.

5 popular Mixer streamers struggling since the shutdown

#3 – JaredFPS

(Image Credit: JaredFPS)

JaredFPS was among the top five most followed streamers on Mixer. Naturally, his name implies the correct standpoint - that he plays a lot of FPS games. At times, he ventures to other genres to have some fun. The father of two still maintains a strong social media presence with Twitter, Tik Tok, and Instragram. His follow count on Twitch however, is just a fraction of what it was on Mixer.

#2 – Ship

(Image Credit: Mixer)

The above can also be said about Ship. Many know Ship as one of the top Fortnite players in the world. He ranks in the top of the list in Fortnite wins across all platforms. He has thousands more wins that the next in line. That's how good he is. On Mixer, Ship was also in the top five most followed streamers. With just about 60,000 Twitch followers and a couple hundred live viewers at any given time, it is safe to say his Mixer success did not immediately follow over to Twitch.

#1 – Ewok

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

FaZe Clan member Ewok has always been a popular streaming figure. He is a deaf gamer who doesn't let his lack of hearing stop him. Thankfully, Ewok had a strong Twitch following already that followed over to Mixer once he made the jump. Just a short while later and Mixer shut down, sending Ewok back to Twitch. He isn't having as hard of a time as some, but it can't be easy having to switch back and forth, unsure of what the future holds, especially at such a young age.