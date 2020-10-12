FaZe Ewok receives immense support after coming out as trans and bisexual on National Coming Out Day

FaZe Clan's famous 15-year-old streamer Soleil Wheeler, aka FaZe Ewok, celebrated the 11th of October, also known as National Coming Out Day, by officially coming out as transgender and bisexual.
This makes him the first transgender guy to represent a T1 Esports organization. Moreover, at the young age of 15, he has already achieved quite a lot of things, having been the first female member of popular esports organization FaZe Clan, when he joined in 2019. He is also deaf, which makes him a further source of inspiration for budding young gamers all across the globe.
FaZe Ewok recently took to Twitter to open up about gender, sexuality and the struggles he has faced while coming out:
In a heartfelt post on Twitlonger, FaZe Ewok opened up about his sexual orientation and gender, where he touched upon several episodes from his life and the struggles of coming out in today's world.
After his announcement, he has been receiving immense support online as the Twitter community lauded him for staying true to his real self and for overcoming all kinds of obstacles and trolls.
FaZe Ewok receives support from the Twitter community
FaZe Ewok is a popular Fortnite pro who currently has 314K followers on Twitch and an additional 143K subscribers on YouTube.
He has streamed alongside popular pros such as Ninja and TimTheTatman and has also teamed up with actor Jordan Fisher in the 2019 Fortnite Pro-AM Tournament.
In a detailed post on Twitlonger, the 15-year-old officially announced his coming out to the world and stated that he identifies as he/him from now on:
"This is my coming out post. I am transgender. ( FTM ) I goes by ( He/Him ) now. There’s difference between gender and sexual orientation. I am bisexual as well. Today is national coming out day"
He then went on to speak about his struggles while growing up and how he never really felt comfortable with who he was:
"I want to be open about it and educate people but feel comfortable with myself. I never felt right in girl body and struggled. When I was 11 years old, I dressed up like a boy and grabbed some of my little brother’s clothes. I took pictures. For past eight years, I never was truly happy with myself and struggled"
" I know the transition and stuff will be tough for me. I am nervous as hell. This is truly a big decision and I know it’ll impact some people. I’ll need y’all support. I truly appreciate it if you support. It means the world to me. Thank you. Thank you for being patient with me"
His announcement was lauded by the online community, whose warmth and compassion towards him largely overshadowed the minority of trolls directed at him.
FaZe Ewok himself was overwhelmed by the positive response online as he expressed his gratitude by thanking all those who supported his transition:
It is really encouraging to see the kind of positive response FaZe Ewok has been getting for his brave announcement and it certainly bodes well for the future of the esports scene, which aims to be a more wholesome and inclusive community.