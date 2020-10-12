FaZe Ewok receives immense support after coming out as trans and bisexual on National Coming Out Day

FaZe Clan's famous 15-year-old streamer Soleil Wheeler, aka FaZe Ewok, celebrated the 11th of October, also known as National Coming Out Day, by officially coming out as transgender and bisexual.

This makes him the first transgender guy to represent a T1 Esports organization. Moreover, at the young age of 15, he has already achieved quite a lot of things, having been the first female member of popular esports organization FaZe Clan, when he joined in 2019. He is also deaf, which makes him a further source of inspiration for budding young gamers all across the globe.

FaZe Ewok recently took to Twitter to open up about gender, sexuality and the struggles he has faced while coming out:

In a heartfelt post on Twitlonger, FaZe Ewok opened up about his sexual orientation and gender, where he touched upon several episodes from his life and the struggles of coming out in today's world.

After his announcement, he has been receiving immense support online as the Twitter community lauded him for staying true to his real self and for overcoming all kinds of obstacles and trolls.

FaZe Ewok receives support from the Twitter community

FaZe Ewok is a popular Fortnite pro who currently has 314K followers on Twitch and an additional 143K subscribers on YouTube.

He has streamed alongside popular pros such as Ninja and TimTheTatman and has also teamed up with actor Jordan Fisher in the 2019 Fortnite Pro-AM Tournament.

In a detailed post on Twitlonger, the 15-year-old officially announced his coming out to the world and stated that he identifies as he/him from now on:

"This is my coming out post. I am transgender. ( FTM ) I goes by ( He/Him ) now. There’s difference between gender and sexual orientation. I am bisexual as well. Today is national coming out day"

He then went on to speak about his struggles while growing up and how he never really felt comfortable with who he was:

"I want to be open about it and educate people but feel comfortable with myself. I never felt right in girl body and struggled. When I was 11 years old, I dressed up like a boy and grabbed some of my little brother’s clothes. I took pictures. For past eight years, I never was truly happy with myself and struggled"

" I know the transition and stuff will be tough for me. I am nervous as hell. This is truly a big decision and I know it’ll impact some people. I’ll need y’all support. I truly appreciate it if you support. It means the world to me. Thank you. Thank you for being patient with me"

His announcement was lauded by the online community, whose warmth and compassion towards him largely overshadowed the minority of trolls directed at him.

Love you Ewok ❤️ you are an incredible human and I am proud to call you my teammate. Continue being yourself as you find your way in this world — Blaze (@FaZeBlaze) October 11, 2020

you dropped this, king 👑 — beehive (@beehhive) October 11, 2020

proud of you man 💖 — tweaks (@TweaksOT) October 11, 2020

Happy for you keep on going lil ewok — M10 MOTOR (@FNATIC_MOTOR) October 11, 2020

You are loved. ❤️ — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 11, 2020

You are so loved!!! We are so proud of you. ❤️❤️❤️ — brookeab (@brookeab) October 11, 2020

will always support u❤️ — Tiko 🐟 (@TikoFn) October 11, 2020

Proud of you and always supporting ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉 — rae (@Valkyrae) October 11, 2020

Takes a lot of courage to come out, Ewok.



We stan with you. 💙💙 — DNP3 👑 (@DNPthree) October 11, 2020

Ewok is a stronger person than any of his detractors will ever be, all the support to Ewok https://t.co/9JhtdMwSeg — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 11, 2020

So proud of you ❤️❤️❤️ — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) October 11, 2020

So chuffed for you! Anybody who can live their truth is to be cherished



Wishing you all the best with your transition 👍 — Martyn Littlewood (@InTheLittleWood) October 11, 2020

SO proud of you 💜 — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) October 11, 2020

You’re still Ewok to us and are very loved! 💗 — MrsDrLupo (@MrsDrLupo) October 11, 2020

FaZe Ewok himself was overwhelmed by the positive response online as he expressed his gratitude by thanking all those who supported his transition:

Thank you all so much for supporting and stuff like dat. I truly appreciate you all. Positive energy ONLY !!! 😃❤️ — FaZe Ewok (@Ewok) October 12, 2020

It is really encouraging to see the kind of positive response FaZe Ewok has been getting for his brave announcement and it certainly bodes well for the future of the esports scene, which aims to be a more wholesome and inclusive community.