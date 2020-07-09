Fortnite: FaZe Ewok, where is she now

FaZe Ewok is a 14 year old Fortnite streamer who used to be active on Mixer.

After the sale of Mixer, Ewok has not been seen streaming for nearly three weeks.

(Image Credit: The Verge)

FaZe Ewok was one of the many streamers who made their way to Mixer back when it was new, along with other contracted streamers Ninja and Shroud. However, with the recent sale and eventual shut down of Mixer, Ewok has not been seen streaming Fortnite in quite some time.

Who is FaZe Ewok?

Ewok is such a remarkable individual that there’s almost no certain place to start talking about her. Firstly, she is incredibly young for someone who has already managed to become a professional streamer with such a sizable following.

Secondly, she is a well known member of the deaf community, with both of her parents also being deaf, with her father being a professor of American Sign Language.

Thirdly, and probably the most relevant to her success, she is really -really- good at Fortnite. During a subtitled interview with the Daily Moth, a prominent deaf news site, Alex Abenchuchan reported that Ewok was the 8th highest rated player in the United States. It is impossible to overstate just how grand of an accomplishment that is, especially given the size of the Fortnite community.

Ewok’s Mixer Fortnite streams

While Mixer is still available, users can see that Ewok’s last Mixer stream was 16 days ago as of today, and her last upload on YouTube was 20 days ago. Despite this inactivity, Ewok has been active on Twitter, and at the time of viewing her Mixer stream was hosting another Fortnite streamer showing that she at least has some involvement on the site. On Twitch, her last stream was in November of last year.

Despite this, it is uncertain where Ewok intends to stream now, whether she will return to Twitch or follow other well known Mixer streamers and move to YouTube.

Ewok and the deaf community

POGCHAMP!!! @FaZeClan put ILY 🤟 emoji in its Twitter name!!! Love the FaZe fam! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KwmAivIsrU — ؜ (@Ewok) July 28, 2019

Alright, before you read on, note that there’s a certain tendency for hearing people to play up the deaf aspect of Ewok’s identity as some kind of crippling disadvantage. The truth is, deaf people have a thriving community with their own culture that hearing people are often ignorant, or even dismissive of simply because we can not easily participate in deaf communication or can’t see past the deafness at all.

Ewok’s identity as a deaf person is not all she is, but it is definitely part of who she is. Her skill in Fortnite has brought further attention to the deaf community, with some people reacting negatively to the discovery. But her position and talent is actually a net positive as it helps other people share in part of deaf culture.