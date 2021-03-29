As players know by now, Fortnite accounts can be well worth over hundreds of dollars.

Fortnite is a large game with a series of skins that continue to pour in with every single new season. Several skins by now are known to be extremely rare and in high demand. Though Fortnite knows just as much, they don’t always rerelease some skins from the past, such as some from Chapter1 – Season 1.

With that said, some accounts have held onto their skins, cosmetics, V-Bucks, and more to total up on some expensive accounts. Below we take a look at the top 5 most expensive Fortnite accounts.

Top 5 Most Expensive Fortnite Accounts

#5 – Bionic

Bionic has several skins in his account, some of which include rare skins such as Black Knight, Ghoul Trooper, Royale Knight, and the Galaxy skin. Many might remember the Galaxy skin being an exclusive skin for Samsung. To get this skin, it was required to do a pre-order for one of the new Samsung phone/tablet at the time in Chapter 1 – Season 5.

Aside from these rare skins, Bionic also has a lot of other Legendary and Epic skins on his account.

#4 – Ali-A

Claiming to have a $10,000 account, Ali-A has way more skins collectively than Bionic. He shows off several OG skins from when the item shop was first introduced back in 2017. He has skins such as Royale Knight, PlayStation exclusive skins, Samsung exclusive skins, and even Nintendo Switch exclusive skins.

On top of all this, he also has the Renegade Raider skin. This was the first purchasable skin in Fortnite and is extremely rare. Chances are this skin will never return to the item shop.

#3 – Ship (ShippingMLG)

With well over 300 skins, Ship also carries multiple Fortnite records, putting him at the top of the list. His account is boosted more because of the number of world records he has with Fortnite, unlike the others on the list. Ship has the most wins in Fortnite when compared to everyone else on the planet. Which, in turn, puts him in the #1 spot for most eliminations, even more than Ninja.

#2 – imBarty

imBart shows off all his skins and essentially proves that he has every OG skin there is in the game. Plus, he showcases all cosmetics, loading screens, and tracks. His account easily has more skins than everyone else below him in this list, putting him high above them. He has some rare ones like Renegade Raider also, making the account well worth the money.

#1 – Brandon

Like others on the list, Brandon claims to have every single skin ever on his account. Brandon has every skin, exclusive, regional cosmetic, and much more on top of that. Plus, even though some people might have this, Brandon also has 200,000 V-Bucks which boosts him way higher than anyone else.

Aside from that, he does have all the gliders, pickaxes, banners, and just about everything else.